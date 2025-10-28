Complete cast breakdown of Sheriff Country season 1: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Sheriff Country season 1 © CBS

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2 premiered on October 24, 2025 on CBS. Sheriff Mickey Fox investigates crimes while juggling her personal life. Criminal drama fans can stream the show on CBS or its partners.

The first spin-off of Fire Country promises to please both newcomers and fans.

The series follows Mickey Fox, a dedicated Edgewater County sheriff, and her dysfunctional family. She has an ex-con father, Wes Fox, and a daughter, Skye, who is recovering from addiction.

Mickey's professional and family life clash after Skye's ex-boyfriend Brandon, a recovering addict, is murdered.

The main cast includes the talented Morena Baccarin, Christopher Gorham, Michele Weaver, Matt Lauria, and W. Earl Brown.

Main cast of Sheriff Country season 1

Morena Baccarin plays Mickey Fox

Mickey Fox, Edgewater County's tough but emotional sheriff, is played by Morena Baccarin in Sheriff Country. Mickey is a determined cop, but her personal life is complicated. Her job, her strained relationship with her ex-con father Wes, and raising her troubled daughter Skye are all challenges.

Baccarin creates a powerful and relatable Mickey by balancing her professional resilience and internal struggles.

Morena Baccarin frequently captivates audiences. She became famous for playing Inara Serra in Firefly and Serenity in 2005. She was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for playing Adria in Stargate SG-1 and Jessica Brody in Homeland.

She solidified her pop culture status as Vanessa Carlysle in Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018).

Christopher Gorham plays Travis Fraley

Christopher Gorham plays Travis Fraley, Mickey Fox's ex-husband and Skye's father, in Sheriff Country. Travis struggles between his past with Mickey and his duties to his daughter. Gorham portrays Travis with sincerity, vulnerability, and resolve.

His chemistry with Baccarin's Mickey adds emotional depth to the show, especially as their past complicates their interactions.

Gorham is well-known for playing blind special ops agent Auggie Anderson in Covert Affairs. He was a fan favorite as Henry Grubstick in Ugly Betty. Gorham has played science fiction in Odyssey 5 and Jake 2.0 and drama in The Lincoln Lawyer.

He is respected in television due to his wide range of comedy and drama roles.

Michele Weaver plays Cassidy Campbell

Michele Weaver plays Cassidy Campbell, one of the deputies at the Edgewater County sheriff’s department. Cassidy is a key team member, helping Sheriff Mickey Fox navigate Edgewater's crime wave and his complicated family.

The department gets new energy and perspective from Cassidy, the deputy. Amidst the chaos, Weaver's Cassidy is intense and sincere, showing her determination to do her job well.

She supports Mickey professionally and emotionally with her grounded presence.

Weaver played a Black Hollywood woman navigating a relationship in Love Is on the Oprah Winfrey Network. In NBC's Council of Dads, she played a major role in a family's recovery from tragedy. Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life and Switched at Birth also featured Weaver.

She brings her emotional and dramatic skills to Cassidy, as she did in Love Is. In Sheriff Country, Weaver's strength and vulnerability make her unique.

W. Earl Brown as Wes Fox

W. Earl Brown portrays Wes Fox, Mickey's father, who brings his own set of complications to the family dynamic. Wes, an ex-convict, supports his daughter and granddaughter while battling his demons.

Brown plays Wes as a man torn between protecting his family and facing his past mistakes with raw emotion. In his interactions with Mickey, where past wounds and unresolved issues often surface, his character adds tension to the show.

Brown's nuanced performance humanizes Wes despite his flaws, making him vital to the drama.

Brown is an experienced actor who has worked in film, television, and video games. He is best known for playing Dan Dority in Deadwood, a complex, morally ambiguous character.

He was in Scream, The Lone Ranger, and Being John Malkovich. Brown voiced Bill in the critically acclaimed video game The Last of Us.

He plays Wes in Sheriff Country with his ability to portray multifaceted individuals with internal struggles.

Matt Lauria as Nathan Boone

Matt Lauria plays Sheriff Mickey Fox deputy Nathan Boone. As a dedicated officer, Boone often clashes with Mickey to pursue justice. Boone loves his job and Edgewater County residents despite his unconventional methods.

Boone's professionalism and the sheriff's personal stakes are balanced by Lauria.

In Friday Night Lights, Lauria played Luke Cafferty, a troubled but good-hearted football player navigating high school and small-town life. He played an ex-MMA fighter trying to move on in Kingdom.

Lauria excels in Sheriff Country because he can play emotionally complex roles.

Supporting cast

Amanda Arcuri as Skye Fraley, Mickey and Travis' daughter

Caroline Rhea as Gina

Tony White as Jerry, a thrift shop owner

Recap of Sheriff Country season 1 episode 2

In Sheriff Country Season 1, Episode 2, "Firewall," Sheriff Mickey Fox faces a high-stakes rescue mission and family turmoil. Mickey and her team discover a forest drug farm after a group of young men goes missing.

They race against time to rescue the captives, creating tension in the action scenes that combine procedural thrills with emotional weight.

The real drama begins when Mickey's daughter Skye is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend Brandon. Skye is implicated with blood on her clothes, a missing knife, and an argument recording.

Mickey must now balance her duties as a sheriff and a mother while keeping her family's secrets private.

The sun-bleached, cinematic look of "Firewall" is evident in the forest rescue sequence. The episode resolves the immediate crisis but leaves Skye's role in Brandon's death unresolved.

Sheriff Country season 1 episodes are available to stream on CBS.

