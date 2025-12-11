Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

A still from Sheriff Country season 1 (Image via Youtube / CBS Lake Charles)

Tonight on CBS, Sheriff Country season 1 continues with its eighth episode, airing Friday, December 12, 2025, at 8/7c. In “Death & Taxes,” Sheriff Mickey Fox faces a difficult investigation after a violent robbery hits Edgewater’s legal cannabis growers.

At the same time, Boone and Nora’s new romance faces an unexpected challenge, and Mickey has a tense meal with her stepsister Sharon, bringing drama and suspense to the episode. Sheriff Mickey Fox is still managing the tricky balance between her work as a small-town sheriff and her personal life in Edgewater.

Last week was full of tension as Boone and Nora dealt with their complicated feelings, while Mickey investigated a serious assault at Edgewater High, uncovering secrets, lies, and abuse of power that affected both students and staff. The town also saw many emotional moments, from fights between divorcing couples to dealing with old problems.

Mickey and Travis were able to resolve some of their long-standing issues, and Boone finally admitted his feelings for Nora, starting a path toward love. Meanwhile, Skye helped her grandfather with legal work, and Mickey made sure the high school students were protected from a predatory guidance counselor, bringing justice to those affected.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8 airs on Friday

Sheriff Country continues its first season with episode 8, airing Friday, December 12, 2025, at 9 PM ET on CBS. Viewers can look forward to an exciting episode as Sheriff Mickey Fox deals with a dangerous robbery that affects Edgewater’s legal cannabis growers.

Boone and Nora work through their growing relationship, and things get tense during a difficult family dinner with Mickey’s stepsister, Sharon.

Where to watch Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8

New episodes of Sheriff Country air every Friday at 9 PM ET on CBS. Fans can watch each episode the next day on Paramount+, and if one has a Paramount+ Premium subscriber, they can stream it on the same day it airs.

The series first premiered on October 17, 2025, and it is also available on Prime Video in some countries, so international fans can catch up on all of Mickey Fox’s latest investigations.

What to expect from Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8

In episode 8, Wes finds himself in another dangerous situation when thieves steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from local cannabis growers, and a man is left seriously hurt. Loyal to the people in his community, Wes takes action to protect them, showing that he is willing to handle the law himself, even if it causes problems with Sheriff Mickey.

Boone and Nora’s first real date is interrupted by the robbery, mixing their personal story with the big case of the week. Mickey also faces tension during a dinner with her stepsister, Sharon, bringing up old family issues that have not been resolved. Fans can expect suspense, personal drama, and emotional confrontations as the town deals with these new challenges.

A brief recap of episode 7 before Sheriff Country season 1 episode 8 arrives

In “Glory Days,” Mickey looks into a serious assault at Edgewater High and discovers that a guidance counselor has been taking advantage of vulnerable students.

A video helps catch the person responsible, while secrets about a love triangle among the students come out, showing jealousy and manipulation. Mickey steps in just in time to stop more harm, proving her commitment to protecting the town’s young people.

Boone finally admits his feelings for Nora, moving past their shared past and the grief they both experienced. Tensions rise with a divorcing husband who later faces a tragic accident after setting a car on fire. Through all this, Mickey, Travis, and the rest of the town reach some closure, preparing everyone for the new challenges coming in episode 8.

Fans can watch the new episodes of Sheriff Country season 1 on CBS and Paramount Plus.

