Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6 recap: A friend turns killer, Wes spirals after Bill’s death, and land-grab threats tighten around Edgewater

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6 titled “Exit Interview” aired on Friday, November 21, 2025. It delivered another tense hour of the CBS crime drama as Sheriff Mickey Fox began a new homicide case along the Eel River.

The episode showed how danger continued to rise in Edgewater and how the town’s sense of calm slowly slipped away.

The story grew more intense as Mickey’s team learned troubling details about the murder of Bill Wambach. Bill was one of the most loved people in Edgewater.

The case revealed hidden tensions in the community and also brought up personal issues within Mickey’s team. Secrets that had stayed quiet for years finally came out.

As the investigation moved forward, the episode uncovered old grudges, hidden motives, and a land conflict that reached far beyond one crime.

Mickey searched for the truth and found details that changed how she saw the victim and the people around him.

The episode ended with even more questions about the unknown force threatening the town.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6: The murder that shatters Edgewater

Episode 6 began with the shocking discovery of Bill Wambach’s body along the Eel River. The news spread through Edgewater and left the community shaken. Bill was not just another victim.

He was a well-known and loved local who helped neighbors, supported kids, and stepped in whenever someone needed him.

His death raised serious questions about who would want to harm one of the town’s kindest residents.

As Mickey looked deeper into the case, she found that Bill and his wife Bernice had been getting threats from someone who wanted their land. Other ranch owners had faced the same pressure.

It became clear that someone was trying to buy up large pieces of property from local ranches to the illegal grows in Deadwater. Bill’s refusal to sell made him a target.

The more Mickey investigated, the stranger the case became. She learned that Bill and Bernice had been arguing about selling the ranch.

Things became even more confusing when she found out Bernice had secretly listed the property weeks before Bill died.

Her actions seemed suspicious but also showed how scared and tired she had become after the threats.

With forged documents, hidden motives, and growing fear in the community, the case revealed how unsafe Edgewater had become.

Episode 6 showed that the trouble in town reached far beyond one tragic murder.

Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6: Boone, Wes, and the fallout

While Mickey handled growing pressure from the murder case, episode 6 also showed rising tension inside the Sheriff’s Department. Boone surprised Mickey when he revealed that he had been secretly married for two years.

The news came just as he prepared to leave town. His marriage was based more on loyalty than love, and it revealed personal struggles he had kept hidden.

Wes’s grief over Bill’s death pushed him into risky behavior. He cared deeply about Bill and grew frustrated with how slowly the investigation was moving.

This led him to confront a group of Bulgarian buyers on his own. He refused to wear a wire and was beaten as a result.

His actions showed how overwhelmed he had become and how dangerous the outside pressure on Edgewater had grown.

As Boone and Wes made these difficult choices, Mickey had to deal with personal shocks while also trying to solve a complicated murder.

Other highlights of Sheriff Country season 1 episode 6

Aside from the main murder case, episode 6 also focused on several character moments that shaped the future of Edgewater. Bernice’s fear became one of the strongest emotional parts of the episode.

The break-in at her home and her attempt to protect herself with Bill’s shotgun showed how much the threats had worn her down.

Her panic reminded viewers that the danger in town was still growing.

Irv’s story delivered one of the biggest surprises. He had always seemed like a loyal friend to Bill, but his financial problems and the forged water-rights deal revealed a man pushed to the edge.

His sudden confession and his suicide ended one part of the investigation but raised new questions. Irv was not behind the wider threats spreading through Edgewater.

His actions were personal and tragic but not connected to the larger scheme.

Mickey’s talks with her father helped reveal how little the community understood about the real danger. She grew more certain that someone powerful was still working behind the scenes.

The episode ended with the team reconnecting on a personal level, including Mickey learning more about Boone’s marriage and Cass’s breakup becoming the latest subject of office gossip.

Episode 6 closed with many issues still unresolved and made it clear that more trouble was heading toward Edgewater.

