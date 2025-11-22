Where was The Family Plan 2 filmed? All filming locations revealed

A scene from The Family Plan 2 (Image via X/@Apple Tv+)

The Family Plan 2 is a 2025 American action–comedy Christmas film, written by David Coggeshall and directed by Simon Cellan Jones. The sequel to the eponymous 2023 film sees Mark Wahlberg return as Dan Morgan for another globetrotting family adventure centered around holiday chaos, high-stakes bank heists, and car chases. The film premieres in the U.S. on November 21, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+.

The story follows Dan Morgan as he attempts to settle into a quieter life after the chaos of his past missions, but trouble resurfaces when a mysterious criminal network targets his family during the holiday season. Forced back into action, Dan must work undercover once again while trying to keep his wife and children safe without revealing the full truth about his former life.

As the Morgans are pulled into a fast-paced chase across cities and countries, they learn to rely on one another in unexpected ways. Blending comedy, high-energy stunts, and heartfelt family moments, the sequel highlights Dan’s struggle to balance being a devoted father with the dangerous skills of his secret past.

Exploring the filming locations of The Family Plan 2

London, England



Several key scenes for The Family Plan 2 were filmed across London, the capital of both England and the United Kingdom.

The production transformed the Westminster area into a working set, even limiting traffic in half of the district. A major fight sequence between Mark Wahlberg and Kit Harington was shot on the upper deck of a traditional London double-decker bus.

Additionally, various shops and locations along Brick Lane can be spotted in the background of multiple moments throughout the movie.

Surrey, England

Surrey was another major filming location for the Mark Wahlberg–led project. The production notably made use of Shepperton Studios on Studios Road in the village of Shepperton.

As the world’s second-largest film studio, it offers 31 custom-built sound stages, two expansive backlots covering 12 acres, as well as meeting spaces, a screening room, and various workshops.

Based on available details, several driving and boating sequences were filmed on the studio’s sound stages.

Kent, England

The team behind The Family Plan 2 also filmed in the ceremonial county of Kent, using several notable locations for key scenes. They reportedly took over the Shipwright’s Arms pub in Faversham’s Hollowshore area, a 17th-century rustic establishment known for its tranquil atmosphere.

The historic pub, set beside a creek and surrounded by a peaceful garden, is designed to give visitors a break from the fast pace of daily life, making it an ideal backdrop for the movie’s shooting needs.

Paris, France



A large part of The Family Plan 2 was filmed in Paris, France’s capital. The city’s establishing shots showcase iconic sites such as the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, Sacré Cœur, and the Panthéon.

The cast and crew were seen working in the 18th and 8th arrondissements, as well as around Île Saint-Louis, Pont Marie, and Quai de l’Hôtel de Ville.

The Seine River also appears in several boat scenes. Paris, the City of Lights, frequently hosts major film and TV productions.

Los Angeles, California

Never underestimate a dad with a plan.#TheFamilyPlan2 — Streaming November 21 pic.twitter.com/U1XJXqMnR5 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 17, 2025

Several areas across Los Angeles in Southern California also appear to have been used as filming locations for The Family Plan 2.

As the heart of Hollywood, the city is known for its world-class studios, post-production resources, skilled crews, rich talent pool, and varied scenery—from busy urban centers to deserts, hills, and beaches. These advantages make it ideal for all types of productions.

Where to watch The Family Plan 2?

The Family Man 2 has released directly for digital streaming on Apple TV. Viewers need a subscription to the platform, priced at $12.99/month, or $99/year, to watch the film.

They can also avail the Apple One bundle, which provides the Apple TV access alongside services like Apple Music, Arcade, and iCloud, at $19.95/month.

