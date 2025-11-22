The Braxtons: Trina faces a shocking revelation about Von’s health at Towanda's wedding

Towanda Braxton and Trina Braxton (Image via Getty)

Trina Braxton confronted an unexpected medical emergency involving her husband, Von Scales, during Towanda Braxton’s wedding in The Braxtons Season 2 Episode 8, “Malibu Mayhem.”

The moment unfolded on-camera as Trina learned from a doctor at the event that Von needed immediate hospitalization, forcing her to leave the ceremony and disrupting what was meant to be a celebratory family day.







The Braxtons: Trina and Von leave Towanda’s wedding

The episode centers on Towanda’s long-anticipated wedding, where the Braxton sisters and their mother gathered to celebrate.

But for Trina, the day quickly spiraled into fear and urgency as she searched for Von in the crowded venue.

Viewers saw her pacing between guests, visibly restless and repeatedly scanning the room.

During her search, Trina encountered Dr. Victor Blake, Towanda’s friend and a medical professional who had been speaking with Von just minutes earlier.

The episode displayed a title card reading,



“While looking for Von, Trina runs into the medical doctor Von had been talking to.”



Dr. Blake delivered the alarming news directly:



“He needs to get to the hospital.”



Trina immediately asked,



“Right now?”



Dr. Blake confirmed,



“Yes, right now.”



From that point forward, the wedding shifted from joyful to chaotic as Trina attempted to understand what was happening.

In her confessional, she explained the chain of events that led to the crisis. She revealed:



“Von got a call from our doctor, Dr Brown. It's 7 o'clock in the morning at the wedding, the doctor told Von, ‘Von, your potassium levels are very high, you need to go to the hospital, you need to go now.’ Did Von listen? No! I don't know why men don't listen!”



According to Trina, Von had concealed the urgency of his situation to avoid disrupting Towanda’s ceremony. But the severity of the warning couldn’t be ignored.

As she prepared to leave the venue, Trina asked producers for help removing her microphone. When they suggested doing it later, Trina insisted,



“Please remove it now.”



Her priority was unmistakable. In her next confessional, she explained Von’s mindset—and her fear:



“I think, for Von, his most important thing was not ruining Towanda's day, but I think what would really ruin Towanda's big day is if my husband had a heart attack on the dance floor! Go to the hospital, Von!”



Despite the gravity of the doctor’s warning, Von attempted to minimize the situation once more. As they neared their exit, he told her,



“I'm gonna have Antwon take me. You finish up here.”



Trina refused:



“No, you're my husband, I'm going with you.”



Inside the venue, Toni Braxton relayed the situation to Miss Evelyn “Miss E” Braxton, explaining why Trina had urgently left the event.

Guests and producers appeared confused as the news spread off-camera.

When producers approached Von near the exit, he pushed past attempts to hold him back, saying he was “apparently” sick before joining Trina outside.

The couple entered their car despite production efforts to continue filming.

Trina’s final confessional of the episode reflected both her frustration and fear:



“Von always wants to be a superhero, and he can't admit to himself that something is wrong. I don't know what's going to take for him to wake up.”



The scene closed with their car driving away from Towanda’s wedding, ending the episode on a tense, uncertain note for the couple.

During the show, The Braxtons showed joy next to hardship - how fast things change at home once someone gets seriously ill.

Trina bolted immediately from her sister’s wedding, showing just how bad things were with Von and how much it was hitting her, moment by moment.

When fans responded online, quite a few pointed out how The Braxtons' episodes have shown Trina at her most open lately - highlighting the shock of getting unexpected health updates right when something big was happening with the family.

