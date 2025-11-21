Gold Rush season 16 episode 3 recap: Crews face equipment failures and flooding while new recruits struggle under pressure

Gold Rush season 16 (Image via Getty)

In season 16, Episode 3 of Gold Rush, which aired on November 21, 2025, mining crews encountered equipment failures, flooding, and challenges in integrating recruits.

Parker Schnabel focused on increasing output at Sulfur Creek after accumulating only 400 ounces in two weeks. Tony Beets continued operations at the Early Bird Cut with 632 ounces toward his 6,500-ounce target.

Rick Ness moved from Duncan Creek to Lightning Creek after being unable to obtain a water license, beginning negotiations to secure mining rights.

The episode documented the crews addressing mechanical issues, water flow disruptions, and training new team members on mining procedures while maintaining production.

Episode 3 highlights of Gold Rush season 16

Parker Schnabel’s crew and equipment challenges

Parker Schnabel reviewed resumes to add new crew members at Sulfur Creek. Foremen Mitch Blaschke and Brennan Ruault continued their work on site.

At Dominion Creek, Tyson Lee supervised recruits and monitored operations at the Bridge and Golden Mile cuts.

New team member Michael Thompson operated the wash plant, Bob, while Amy Lee, a former science teacher on her first day, encountered a rock jam in the conveyor drive. Parker intervened after Tyson identified the issue.

The Bridge Cut experienced flooding due to an overwhelmed narrow culvert. The crew replaced it with a 36-inch culvert to maintain mining operations.

Michael Thompson completed the installation. At the weekly weigh-in, the Golden Mile Cut produced 152 ounces, valued at over $530,000.

Bob at the Bridge Cut yielded 156.2 ounces, worth nearly $550,000. Parker then tasked Mitch and Brennan with starting work at the Early Bird Cut to access more pay dirt.

Tony Beets’ team and recruit integration

Tony Beets introduced recruits at the Early Bird Cut, including Sam Moore, who operated a rock truck. Tony explained,

"So what I want to do is strip it a hundred feet white all the way to the other end. So they can take all this gravel, load it up, dump it in the old cut. So we can get people on the go down here."

Sam had difficulties while driving the $300,000 truck, temporarily halting production. Jacob Moore assisted in recovering the truck. Tony instructed Sam to pay closer attention to operations to avoid repeated errors.

Mason MacIntyre, a veteran truck operator, also flipped a $300,000 rock truck, which was restored using a 480 excavator.

The Early Bird Cut produced 142.14 ounces, valued at nearly $500,000. The weekly weigh-in confirmed the gold recovered for the team.

The crew continued operations, monitoring equipment and supporting recruits to maintain output.

Rick Ness’ move to Lightning Creek

Rick Ness moved from Duncan Creek to Lightning Creek due to the lack of a water license. He began operations at the Diamond Cut with equipment and staff relocated to the new site.

Rick reviewed the leasing agreement with Troy Taylor, noting terms that required submitting a mining plan and paying $20,000 per month. The contract allowed termination within three business days if conditions were not met.

Rick proposed alternatives, offering 100 ounces to Troy to nullify the contract. Troy declined and required an additional 200 ounces for ownership of the 1,600-acre claim.

Rick suggested 100 ounces in a month, which Troy accepted. Operations commenced under the revised arrangement, with Rick retaining control of mining activities while the agreement was formalized.

The episode detailed the operational progress of all three crews, highlighting mechanical challenges, flooding and the integration of recruits.

Each team continued work on their respective claims, maintaining gold production targets and addressing site-specific obstacles.

