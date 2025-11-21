What did Cynthia Erivo learn from working with Ariana Grande? 'Wicked' star reflects on collaboration in new book

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: (L-R) Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the red carpet ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo revealed in her new book that working with Ariana Grande taught her the value of partnership and family. In the recently released book Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much, Erivo reflects on how her experiences as an actor and musician have informed her behavior and taught her life lessons.



The book’s description reads:

"In this book, Cynthia draws from her experiences running marathons, both real and metaphorical, onstage and onscreen, to show how each challenge can help us. She urges readers to lean into the wisdom of their bodies, to understand and strive for a physical and mental balance. Because when we chase our deepest desires, each small step leads us closer to where we want to go."

In a chapter titled "Make a Pact," the 38-year-old shared her experience working in the Wicked franchise.

She revealed that before shooting began, she and Ariana Grande made a pact with each other to protect and care for each other throughout the process:

"Before Wicked really started rolling, Ariana and I made a pact with each other,” writes Erivo. “We committed to protecting and caring for each other through this process. We hear often how female costars —­ or really, any costars —­ can sometimes let their egos get in the way until they battle each other, destroying the creative process for everyone involved. We were determined to do the opposite.”

“We made each other family,” Cynthia opens up about forming a solid relationship with costar Ariana Grande during Wicked filming

The multiple award-winning artist revealed that the pact she made with Grande at the beginning of filming the first Wicked movie ensured a deep level of trust and togetherness among them.

She added that their closeness was reflected in the quality of their work as the lead actors in the movie, and made Wicked special.

"The fact that we were consistently there for each other, over time, built deep trust. And that trust and togetherness created a level of honesty and intimacy that allowed us actually to make a film as special as this one.”

She added that the journey of Glinda and Elphaba was also reflected in their lives as actors as they learnt to love each other and became family:

“Just as part of Wicked is a story about two women learning how to love each other, so we practiced the same in our own lives, on camera and off. We made each other family.”

