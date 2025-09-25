Wicked: For Good trailer marks Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's dazzling return as Elphaba and Glinda

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked: For Good via @universalpicsau

Oozing with tension and magic, the final trailer for Wicked: For Good dropped on September 24, 2025. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are back as Elphaba and Glinda, the heart and soul of this sequel to 2024’s box office record-breaking Wicked.

With Jon M. Chu directing, this adaptation of the Broadway hit by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz, based on L. Frank Baum’s Oz delves deeper into the rift between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The film is set to debut on November 21, 2025, and follows the first instalment’s success as the highest-grossing stage-to-screen film, with two Oscar wins and 10 nominations in 2025. According to the official synopsis:

“Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.”

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now classified as The Wicked Witch of the West, is in hiding and exile, deep in the Ozian forest, but still battling for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda has become the glamorous representation of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City, enjoying the trappings of fame and popularity. Glinda has, under the direction of Madame Morrible (Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh), been sent to serve as a sparkling comfort to Oz, assuring them that everything is fine under the leadership of The Wizard.

The official synopsis also says:

Last year’s global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande ignite Oz in Wicked: For Good trailer

The trailer begins with Ariana’s Glinda being “obsessulated” with her iconic bubble and acknowledges her public persona as "Glinda the Good". The scene then shifts to the Wicked Witch of the West, introduced as Elphaba. A scene shows Elphaba saying to Glinda:

"You can wave that wand all you want, but you have no real power".

The moment resonates powerfully, showing that the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda is always volatile.

An especially thrilling moment on the yellow brick road has Glinda slapping her sparkling wand against Elphaba’s broomstick, and they exchange zingers: Glinda requests her to “be encouraging”, and Elphaba snarkily responds, “FLY.” Musical elements anchor the drama, snippets from Glinda’s bubbly Thank Goodness, which reflects her public persona, and Elphaba's overpowering No Good Deed, a raw blast of rage.

A chaotic wedding scene with Glinda and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) features stampeding animals unleashed and blamed on Elphaba that run amok during the ceremony, resulting in Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) denouncing the work of the “Wicked Witch”. Romantic sparks fly in a floating embrace between Elphaba and Fiyero during “As Long as You’re Mine,” set against Oz’s lush backdrop. The trailer ends on an iconic unison of Glinda saying to Elphaba-

“Think of what we could do together”

The trailer presents glimpses of Oz's fables: the cough of the Cowardly Lion, the shiny quality of the Tin Man, the back view of the Scarecrow, and Nessa Rose (Marissa Bode) floating with her heirloom slippers turned ruby red. The trailer balances nostalgia, including the moment Elphaba and Glinda dance with the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) for their Ozdust Ballroom dance, intensely elevating the conflict that creates the basis for a story about growth and forgiveness.

The trailer's utilisation of colours offers dazzling images of Emerald cities, zooming broomsticks, and sparkling bubbles, honouring the legacy of the musical while visually innovating the story of Oz for the screen. Erivo told PEOPLE -

"I think you can expect a little bit of spice in the second part because they've grown up a little bit. They're not in school anymore; they've stepped into their careers and stepped into their choices."

Fans can watch Wicked: For Good in theatres on November 21, 2025. Wicked: Part 1 is available on Peacock.

