Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 7 Recap: A new stew joins the yacht

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 (Image via Bravo)

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 7 is here, as viewers saw Kizzi breaking up with her boyfriend, and jumping over to the deck team. Joe has been garnering considerable attention from both men and women, having been on board for a few days. In the new episode, a new member has joined the yacht in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 7, titled “Le Vie en Bros.”

As the charter guest, Leah performs an opera ballad for Joe. Max is seen clocking a few pictures of Anna as she says that she does not like that guy.

Later, Kizzi is seen informing him that she is single. Crew members Joe and Josh are quite pleased to hear the news, but Joe still struggles to process this information, as he had a crush on V.

As the newest Below Deck social media post says,

"Crew first, crushes second!"

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 10 Episode 7: A new member joins the team

There have been some new challenges at work, but now the team has a new member on board. As Cathy joins the yacht, the new stew, Max and Joe are eager to meet her, as she is described as “gorgeous” by Kizzi.

Cathy has been described as someone who is “the epitome of a yacht stew, because she is bossy, organised,” and a clean freak. At the same time, she is "super glamorous", and Aesha is pleased to see how experienced Cathy is.

As Josh gets to know more about Cathy, it is discovered that she was a surgical nurse earlier. Cathy overcame a lot of challenges as she had to go through an including an emergency surgery where she only had a 20% chance of being able to walk after the procedure.

However, as she emerged victorious, Cathy now “feels driven to succeed.”

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Max feels “left out”

As Nathan continues to delegate tasks to his team, Max has a heavy feeling of being “left out.”

As viewers have earlier seen his relationship with his parents being poor, he emotionally pointed out that this is the reason why he puts more weight into his friendships.

As Max says,

“But it’s all good. It’s life,” he says, trying his best to laugh.”

Aesha is surprised after learning that Joe is there with Kizzi, but Aesha gives a fair warning to be honest with V about what his real intentions are.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, chef Josh Bingham says,

“I’m really proud of my sobriety. I love being sober. I genuinely do not change it for the world. I don’t find it difficult anymore. At the start, I did. Now it has changed my life in so many ways for the better, so I love it. Also, music is a strong outlet as well. I do a lot of writing. I’ve got two albums recorded. I have one online and one released at the start of the year. It is a very healthy outlet.”

Watch Below Deck Mediterranean continue on Mondays at 8/7c exclusively on Bravo. It streams on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates.