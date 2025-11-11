When does Amazon’s Black Friday sale start? Expected deals revealed

RUGELEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: An Amazon sign is displayed inside Rugeley Amazon Fulfilment Centre on November 23, 2022 in Rugeley, England. Black Friday will start on November 25 2022. The day of discounts originated in the United States, has became increasingly popular in the UK with many retailers and e-commerce platform announcing discounts in the weeks leading up to the day. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Amazon’s Black Friday sales are on the horizon, providing opportunities for savvy shoppers to access millions of deals. The big shopping event will run from November 20 to December 1, 2025. The sales will feature seasonal decor, Amazon devices, apparel, electronics, and exclusive grocery store offers.



The retail giant announced the date of its Black Friday sales on November 10, 2025, and has promised shoppers multiple ways to maximize holiday savings.

There are also good holiday deals lined up:

“Thinking about hosting this holiday season? You’re also in luck. Customers can prepare their homes for the holidays with incredible savings on seasonal essentials across decorating, entertaining, and dining. For their holiday feast, customers can shop Amazon's exclusive "Feed 5 for $25" Thanksgiving meal offer—featuring Butterball turkey, homestyle sides, and a classic pre-made pie—making entertaining both festive and accessible this season.”

Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus, is on standby to enhance Prime members' shopping experience.

Upcoming Amazon Black Friday deals to anticipate

Black Friday Week will run into Cyber Monday, and Amazon has lined up mouthwatering deals. Some of them include:

1) A 50% discount on Amazon devices, including the Kindle Paperwhite, Ring Indoor camera, Fire HD tablets, and Fire TV Stick.

2) 50% savings deals on electronics from popular brands like JBL and Canon, 35% on Samsung and Google products, and 45% on audio and PC hardware from Bose, ACER, and ASUS.

3) Ninja kitchen appliances will also be available at a 50% discount. Fan-favorite coffee makers and espresso machines will also be 35% off.

4) Beauty products and skin care essentials are not left out. Shop premium products from Lancôme, Armani Beauty, and Maison Margiela at 50% off. Deals from ELEMIS, NYX PROFESSIONAL, and Drybar are also included.

5) Trendy clothing from GAP, New Balance, ASTR the Label, Levi’s, and Derek Lam 10 will also be available.

6) Savvy shoppers can pick toy gifts at 30% off character favorites, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, WICKED, Marvel, and Barbie.

7) Holiday travelers can take advantage of Expedia's offers on hotels and homes and select 35% voyage offers on Disney Cruise Line.

Other upcoming deals on Amazon’s Black Friday include a $250 Amazon Gift Card, a 40% discount on select floor care from BISSELL and iRobot, a 50% discount on artificial Christmas trees from National Tree Company and Fraser Hill Farms, and complete holiday meals at $0.69 per pound.