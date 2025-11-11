St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 3 recap: Joyce’s tech gamble and Alex’s oversharing cause havoc

St. Denis Medical season 2 airs on NBC (Image via YouTube/ @NBC)

St. Denis Medical season 2, episode 3, “Get Me in the Pod, Brother,” delivers another sharp and tightly written installment of NBC’s workplace comedy. The episode centers on hospital director Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey), whose enthusiasm for innovation leads her to introduce a high-tech full-body scanner, the Tomo Pod, as part of her latest morale-boosting initiative.

However, what begins as a well-intentioned investment quickly spirals into chaos. Meanwhile, Alex (Allison Tolman) and Ron (David Alan Grier) clash over the idea of complete honesty in relationships, setting off a chain of awkward misunderstandings that ripple through the hospital.

St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 3: Joyce’s new Tomo Pod brings more panic than progress

Joyce begins the episode by introducing a therapy horse to boost morale. However, her real pride is the new Tomo Pod, a full-body scanner she purchased after seeing it promoted online. She claims it is the future of preventative healthcare. Ron quickly recognizes it as another anxiety-inducing gadget.

Joyce offers staff free scans, hoping to inspire confidence, but chaos follows. Bruce becomes fixated on his results, obsessing over a minor spinal curve and the scanner’s microscopic accuracy. The device’s constant hum soon drives Joyce out of her own office.

Her lack of understanding about the machine becomes painfully clear when she learns the technician wears protective gear due to radiation exposure. By the end of the day, Joyce’s well-meaning tech experiment has caused more disruption than progress.

St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 3: Alex and Ron clash over the value of open communication

Alex and Ron find themselves in a hilarious debate over honesty in relationships. When Alex insists that she and her husband Tim share everything, Ron doubts her. He challenges her with a question about “hot Gary,” a delivery driver admired by the nurses.

Determined to prove her openness, Alex calls Tim, only for him to casually admit that he finds Serena attractive. Her attempt to be transparent backfires spectacularly. Embarrassed but stubborn, Alex tells Serena what happened. Serena misreads it as a flirtatious proposal.

The situation worsens when Tim arrives with flowers, assuring Serena he does not want to sleep with her. Meanwhile, Ron looks on smugly, convinced he is right about the dangers of oversharing. By episode’s end, even Alex cannot deny that too much honesty can wreak havoc, both at home and at work.

Other highlights from St. Denis Medical season 2 episode 3

While Joyce and Alex deal with their self-created disasters, Bruce’s anxiety over his spine reaches new heights. After being told his curvature is harmless, he demands another scan, convinced his morning coffee altered his posture. Matt tries reasoning with him, but Bruce only grows more defensive.

Around the hospital, misunderstandings multiply. Ron’s attempt to stay above the chaos backfires when a staff member mistakes his computer images for proof that he is infatuated with Serena. His flustered denial ends with an accidental confession. He says he would rather sleep with Joyce, prompting an awkward but hilarious exchange when Joyce overhears.

The episode closes with small but satisfying resolutions: Bruce accepts his flaws after twisting Matt’s advice into a self-congratulatory speech, Joyce hides from her malfunctioning tech in her car, and Alex doubles down on honesty by exposing Ron’s stolen yoghurts. The hospital returns to uneasy calm until the next disaster.

Catch St. Denis Medical on NBC on Mondays.