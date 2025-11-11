When does Freakier Friday release on digital platforms? Details analyzed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 28: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis, Chad Michael Murray, Julia Butters, Lindsay Lohan, Elaine Hendrix, Manny Jacinto and Sophia Hammons attend the Freakier Friday NYC Special Screening on July 28, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney)

After earning over $152 million at the global box office, Freakier Friday is now gearing up for its home entertainment rollout. The long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 2003 hit Freaky Friday reunites Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan as Tess and Anna Coleman. This time, the family chaos spans across generations. Directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on Mary Rodgers’ original concept, the film combines heartfelt family dynamics with laugh-out-loud humor and a dose of magical mayhem.

Freakier Friday release details explored

Following its successful theatrical run, Freakier Friday is heading home sooner than fans expected. The film was released on digital platforms in the United States on October 7, 2025, and is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home. This will be followed by its physical release on November 11, 2025, when the movie will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, just in time for the holiday season. Fans who prefer streaming won’t have to wait much longer either. As confirmed by the tweet above, the film will be available exclusively on Disney+ to subscribers starting November 12, 2025.

The upcoming home release includes a rich collection of bonus features. Deleted scenes, such as “Trevor’s New Song,” “Extended Dance Lesson,” and “Anna Cancels Wedding,” offer glimpses into moments that didn’t make the theatrical cut. Featurettes like Making Things Freakier and Where Were You When... bring fans behind the scenes with interviews, stunts, and cast reflections, while Flashback Friday pays homage to the 2003 film with clever Easter eggs and “freakier” fun facts. A special lyric music video for the song “Baby” rounds out the extras, making the digital and physical editions a must-own for fans of the franchise.

Cast details for Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday features the triumphant return of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, reprising their beloved roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. Curtis once again shines as the witty, strong-willed mother who must navigate yet another identity crisis. At the same time, Lohan steps comfortably back into Anna’s shoes, now a mother herself, juggling her teenage daughter and a new blended family.

The cast also includes Julia Butters as Harper, Anna’s spirited and headstrong daughter, Sophia Hammons as Lily, her soon-to-be stepsister and Manny Jacinto as Eric, Anna’s charming fiancé. Returning cast members Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Rosalind Chao and Haley Hudson make appearances, alongside fresh faces like Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

What is Freakier Friday all about?

Set 22 years after the events of Freaky Friday, Freakier Friday revisits the Coleman family as Anna prepares for her wedding to Eric. The story quickly spirals when Harper, her daughter, and Eric’s daughter, Lily, conspire to sabotage the nuptials. Their plan backfires spectacularly, leading to a chaotic four-way body swap involving Harper, Lily, Anna and Tess. The interplay between Curtis, Lohan, Butters, and Hammons provides the perfect blend of slapstick humor and heartfelt lessons.