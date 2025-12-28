The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Katie defies Brooke over the Logan name, Will shelters Dylan, and tensions erupt

Electra and Will (Image via Youtube / boldandbeautiful)

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episode set to air on December 29, 2025, hints at growing family fights and messy feelings. Monday’s episode looks closely at rising anger in the Logan family as a controversial business decision sparks outrage, while a heartfelt act of kindness creates unexpected ripples in another corner of Los Angeles.

As the show goes on, long-standing resentments resurface and new boundaries are tested. Katie’s strong wish to move on makes her fight even more with Brooke, while Will’s kindness toward Dylan starts a new story filled with gratitude, vulnerability, and possible obsession that could spiral quickly.

Katie stands firm on the “Logan” fashion house

When Katie shared her plan to name her new company “Logan,” the reaction from Brooke and Ridge was instant shock. Both felt totally surprised by the news and wondered why Katie was doing it, especially because of the history tied to the Logan name. Even though they did not like it, Katie stays firm, saying she has every right to use her own last name for her brand.

On Monday, Katie stands her ground and makes it clear she will not be intimidated into backing out. From her perspective, Brooke has built a stronger public identity tied to Forrester, making the name “Logan” free to use. This strong move sets the scene for an even worse fight between the sisters.

Brooke’s outrage fuels a growing sister feud

Brooke is shocked and upset by Katie’s refusal to think again, and she believes the choice of the name is both mean and hurtful. She argues that “Logan” carries decades of history and emotional weight, especially given its past connection to the BeLieF formula. Brooke tries to stop the plan before it really gets started, but Katie refuses to change her mind.

The fight quickly becomes personal. Katie makes mean comments at Brooke for holding onto who she is through Ridge, and she even makes fun of the special nickname he uses for her. Brooke, however, does not think this is a small matter and promises to fight this battle until the very end.

Ridge considers the expired trademark angle

Ridge tries to take a more strategic approach by raising the issue of the “Logan” trademark. Since the name was once linked to a major product line, he thinks there might be legal ways to stop Katie. This talk starts the trouble for later in the week, especially once it’s revealed that the trademark has expired.

For now, Ridge’s help only makes things worse. Instead of making things calm, his involvement makes Katie even more sure of herself and pushes Brooke to fight back more.

Will opens his home to Dylan

Away from the Logan chaos, Will helps Dylan. Following the party at the beach house, he offers her a night in his guest house, giving her a safe spot to rest. Dylan cleans herself up and gets comfortable, clearly feeling touched by the kindness she did not expect.

Later, Dylan is seen watching Will from her window, suggesting that deeper feelings are growing inside of her. While Will expects nothing more than for her to be nice in return, the way they act together already feels like it will be complicated.

Dylan’s gratitude could turn into something darker

As Dylan adjusts to her temporary new home, questions begin to surface. She may start piecing together that Will knows her secret, possibly through Electra, who reassures Will that his intentions are pure. Will even considers suggesting Dylan stay longer until she finds something permanent.

While Will’s kindness touches Dylan deeply, it also raises concerns. Her growing fixation could turn unhealthy if boundaries blur. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers warn that troubling developments may be looming, so viewers should brace for emotional twists ahead.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.