Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Joshua and Elise still together? Relationship status explored

Joshua and Elise of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

Joshua Lawson and Elise Benson, cast members of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, first connected through Instagram, where casual messages developed into five months of consistent chatting and video calls.

After this period, they arranged to meet in person. As of December 2025, the pair has not publicly confirmed the status of their relationship.

Elise shared a photo featuring the backside of a man whose identity remains unknown, but neither Joshua nor Elise has provided a public update about their connection.

Their interactions and relationship developments remain private, and no further details have been released.

Current Status of Joshua and Elise from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Early Relationship and Concerns

Elise Benson first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Hunt For Love, where she pursued a connection with fellow cast member Carlo.

Filming ended and that relationship came to a quiet close which made Elise careful in future romantic affairs. Carlo was her past and it was his experience that she projected onto Joshua.

The two people were connected by the internet at first and that connection ran through regular texting and video chatting which took five months long till they decided to get together finally.

The friends from both parties were worried about the personality differences and the influence of the previous experiences.

Nevertheless, Joshua and Elise went ahead and met, which was the beginning of their face-to-face communication.

Privacy in Their Relationship

After their first in-person encounter, Joshua and Elise have kept the specifics of their romance to themselves.

Then in December 2025, Elise uploaded a picture where the back of a man is shown, this raised questions about Joshua being there, but nothing was confirmed.

The two have never said a word to the public on the status of their relationship. The lack of official news means that they have opted to keep any changes under wraps.

Nothing has been disclosed about the development, maintaining, or switching of their relationship.

Elise Benson’s Career

Elise Benson was born in Boston, Massachusetts, and later settled in Miami, Florida.

She has pursued multiple professional paths, including work as a runway model, real estate agent, licensed mortgage loan officer, and digital creator.

Her modeling collaborations include brands such as Velo Activewear, Sasha Therese, and Revolve.

Elise’s participation in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise brought her into the public eye, and she has continued to share aspects of her career through social media.

On Instagram, she has over 124,000 followers and provides updates on her professional projects and activities.

Elise has also traveled internationally, visiting locations such as the Bahamas in April 2025 and Mykonos, Greece, in July 2025, documenting these experiences through her digital platforms.

Joshua Lawson’s Career Path

Originally hailing from Australia, Joshua Lawson started off as a professional footballer and made a 12-year-long stint in the sport where he also played for clubs like Rockdale Suns, Manly United, and Sydney Olympic.

In January 2021, he converted the yacht broker profession at One Brokerage firm. Joshua has made his presence felt through the transactions with yachts like Fairline Targa 48 and Targa 45.

His work experience has comprehensively covered the areas of management of clients, selling, and navigating the maritime industry.

Apart from work, Joshua is into having fun and going on trips, and he also keeps in close contact with his friends who are a constant presence in his life.

Additional Details About Their Public Presence

Both Joshua and Elise have continued to engage in their respective careers and personal pursuits while keeping their romantic relationship private.

Elise’s digital presence highlights her modeling work, real estate activities, and lifestyle updates. Joshua’s focus on yacht brokerage and personal travel reflects his professional and personal priorities.

The couple has not released further content regarding their status, and no joint appearances or statements have been documented following their initial meeting.

Stay tuned for more updates.