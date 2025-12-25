“Maybe he is hiding something”: Laura expresses concern about Birkan in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Laura has flown to Turkey and finally met Birkan. The two met on Snapchat and have been talking ever since. Birkan had earlier praised Laura for her optimistic nature.

However, there has been some ongoing awkwardness between the couple, and Laura has been talking about Birkan acting differently, as she said in a confessional clip:

“I don't know, maybe he is hiding something. Maybe he is just not attracted to me in person. I don't know what's happening; it's very awkward right now."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Laura expresses her concerns about Birkan

While Laura finally meets Birkan, it seems like the pair finds it difficult to bond as they did online.

“I feel like something is really wrong. It’s like he doesn’t know who I am. And I don’t know who he is. I am hoping that as time moves forward, it will feel more like it did when we talked online. Right now, something is off, and it's freaking me out. "I really wasn't expecting that, it was great when we first met, he hugged me, he k****d me."

Before meeting Laura, Birkan talked about his financial struggles with his best friends, Memo and Tugba, as he revealed,

“When my football career is over, I opened a couple of businesses, eventually everything failed, and I couldn’t find a proper job. She knows I have some troubles, but she doesn’t know how much. There’s a lot to talk about.”

However, Birkan had earlier raised concerns about Laura's close relationship with her best friend, Michal, as he admitted that their closeness bothers him, saying,

“They do everything together, and sometimes she even compares me to him. This is what I am afraid of. It’s just totally unacceptable to me. I want her to end the friendship. I don’t want to control someone else. I don’t trust Michal.”

Laura earlier made a surprising confession as she said,

“I think my best friend has feelings for me that are more than just friendship.” Everyone who has seen Michal and me interact would assume that we are either dating or are married. In the trailer, Michal quipped, “I can’t compete with 6’1” [and] hot.”

Laura’s mother raises concerns about Birkan’s intentions

Before meeting Birkan in person, Laura had spoken with her parents about him, as she confessed that age is her single biggest concern.

After knowing the age gap, Laura’s father had a humorous response as he said,

“I think I got hair on my chin older than that.”

As her mother inquired about the age gap, Laura revealed that the two have a twenty-year age gap, and her mother was not pleased with the discovery, as she said,

“Oh, my God! Laura, are you serious? He wants a ticket to America. That’s what I think he is thinking. He doesn’t love you. That’s not what love is. You haven’t even met this guy yet. You had a conversation with an unknown entity. It’s more like ten giant red flags. You actually think there’s a possibility that this could work and be a lifelong commitment?”

Stay tuned for more updates.