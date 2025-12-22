“This is what I'm afraid of”: Birkan talks about his concerns about Laura in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days pair Laura and Birkan (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, couple Laura and Birkan have been planning to finally meet after dating for a while. Laura has described her love interest, saying, “Birkan has this amazing bad boy aesthetic. He’s got a smoking hot tattoo, and he is straight off the pages of a romance novel.”

However, Laura and her best friend Michal met during a pickleball match and admitted that the two have a lot in common. While talking about his relationship with Laura, with his friends, he admitted that her equation with her best friend is bothersome, as Birkan said,

“Sometimes she even compares me to him. This is what I’m afraid of. It's just totally unacceptable to me. I want her to end the friendship.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum Birkan opens up about his financial situation

While talking about Laura, Birkan revealed that he has not entirely told her about her career and financial situation. As Birkan said in the confessional clip,

“After my football career, I opened up a couple of businesses. Eventually, everything failed, and I couldn't find a proper job. She knows that I have some troubles, but she doesn't know how much. I know that's something that I should tell her, but I don't know how she's gonna react.”

Birkan also talked about his issues with Laura’s close friendship with Michal, as Birkan seemingly asks Laura to cut him off completely. Birkan voiced her concerns in a confessional clip, saying,

“I don't trust Michal. I don't feel good about Michal at all. They are doing every activity together. But you think you're just friends? I don't buy. I am not comfortable with this friendship she has. And if she doesn't cut Michal out of her life, I don't know if this relationship is going to work.”

Laura reflected on her friendship with Michal, saying,

“Everyone who has seen Michal and me interact would assume that we are either dating or are married. And even though things have been confusing between us at times, he really is just my best friend. The more Michael and I started hanging out, we just realized we had a ton in common."

Birkan reflects on his football career and what happened after that

Birkan reflected on how he discovered Nietzsche during the toughest time of his life, while talking about his football career,

“I had the chance to have the professional career of a football player. I was on the training, and my knee collapsed with the other one’s knee. My ACL was crushed. And I knew it was over. But I still play football because it is fun. You just have to keep moving and embrace the pain. Life is like this. One part is struggling, one part is surviving.”

Later, Birkan credited Laura for being the light of hope in his life, as her optimism has given him a new direction in life.

“I met Laura on Snapchat. We started talking and joking around. She was so supportive, so optimistic. She made me believe that dreaming is okay. I realised that she was perfect for me.”



