90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Rick seeks answers over Trisha’s five-day disappearance

Rick and Trisha

Rick and Trisha are progressing in their relationship after meeting in person.

In the last episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers saw Rick flying to Madagascar to meet Trisha.

He was lovestruck and could not stop raving about Trisha.

The duo spent some quality time together and were intimate with each other.

Before flying to Madagascar, Rick shared his love story with the viewers.

He talked about meeting and falling in love with Trisha online.

But he also talked about his apprehension about Trisha when she went silent on him for five days.

This behavior bothered Rick, who tried to probe Trisha multiple times.

He again talked about the issue on their outing in Madagascar.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Episode 3 Recap: Trisha and Rick go out for an outing together

In the episode, Trisha takes out Rick for an outing.

Rick marvels at the view and says:

“Wow, what a view!”

The duo see performers on the street, who are singing songs with drums and other instruments.

Rick starts dancing along with the music, and Trisha says:

“You don’t know how to dance, nah!”

But she also joins him and starts dancing.

Rick later states in his confessional:

“I know how to tap dance. This is not tap dance. This is some form, I have never seen this style of dance before. But I am realising that there is a lot that I don’t know about Tris, just from talking to her on the phone. Like she is an amazing dancer. I don’t know she had that in her.”

He then also admitted that he has started to “fall more in love” with Trisha. But he also wanted to know her better and wanted them to be “transparent” with each other.”

Rick brings up the topic of Trisha’s disappearance again.

He says:

“There are some things that I want to talk to you about. So, I wanted to touch bases with you about what exactly you were doing for those five days when you weren’t in contact with me.”

Trisha replies that she has already explained that to him.

Rick confesses that all the excuses that she is giving him are quite “unbelievable.”

He wanted her to be “open and honest” with him.

Trisha agrees to give him the truth but says:

“Promise me you won’t get mad.”

Rick remarks:

“I can promise you that I won’t get mad but I can’t promise that it won’t hurt.”

Trisha then explains in her confessional:

“About a month ago, I had a lot going on in my life and for five days I didn't answer Rick’s call. He was really upset and it caused a huge problem for us.”

Trisha confides in Rick that her ex-boyfriend got robbed and he blamed her for everything.

She stated:

“I was an accomplice for everything. So, I was really nervous and upset. And also I did’n't tell you everything, but…After my ex-boyfriend got robbed, my brother got in accident. He hurt someone. Bumped someone on my scooter. We did a lot of processes, like going for the radiography and the guy at the hospital we are paying for everything.”

Rick gets distraught and explains his situation and what he was going through mentally at that time.

Trisha remarks:

“But I didn’t see you yet, Rick. So, it is scary to tell you all my problems.”

Rick sees her side of things and says further in the confessional:

“Now that we are face to face, now I can see that truth in her eyes. I feel little bit guilty for not trusting her. Here she is going through all these things, instead of being there for her, I made the biggest mistake of my life.”

