What is the movie about Betty Reid Soskin? Life of the nation's oldest park ranger explored in the wake of her death at 104

Betty Reid Soskin served in the US Air Force in the past and was the author of a memoir (Image via Getty)

Betty Reid Soskin, 104, passed away from unknown causes on Sunday, December 21. She was known as the oldest park ranger for the National Park Service. The family revealed that Betty died at her Richmond-based residence.

Around five years ago, a movie based on her life also came out, titled No Time to Waste: The Urgent Mission of Betty Reid Soskin. The documentary’s official website says that it covered the popular personality’s experiences over the years in different fields. This also includes her journey as a singer and activist.

The family tribute on Facebook says that they were beside Betty Reid Soskin before her sudden demise. A photo was also added to the post. The caption reads that she was “ready to leave” and lived a “fully packed life” for all this time.

“We understand the public nature of Betty’s life, however we ask that you please respect the family’s privacy at this time. There will be a public memorial at a time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers we suggest two ways that you can express your love and respect for Betty,” the tribute mentioned.

The post added a link, requesting everyone to donate and help to complete another film, Sign My Name To Freedom. The family told the public to do the same for Betty’s “Middle School,” adding that more details will be revealed soon.

While speaking to the Department of the Interior a few years ago, Betty Reid Soskin recalled that she did not have any idea if she would get employed after graduation. She revealed that she was working at a Jim Crow union hall as a clerk at a very young age.

According to Mighty Girl, Reid Soskin was 100 when she retired in 2022. She shared the details of her career as part of a tour called Untold Stories and Lost Conversations before her retirement.

Betty Reid Soskin spoke at various events over the years: Career and other details explained

The official website of No Time to Waste stated that she received a Presidential medal from Barack Obama. Apart from that, Betty was a recipient of other accolades. This included the National Parks and Conservation Association’s Winks Award.

As mentioned before, she was initially a clerk at a Union Hall. This was during the Second World War, following which she began exploring other fields, including working as an activist alongside fighting against other problems like racism. Her journey at the National Park Service started a long time back in 2000.

As per The Guardian, Betty was involved in a lot of other activities after she worked at the Union Hall. She created a few singles and collected donations for Black Panthers, assisting them in resolving the drug trade issues in California. Reid Soskin also launched a record shop called Reid’s Records in the same place. When she initially joined the National Park Service, it was for a temporary period.

According to her biography on the National Park Trust, NPS was searching for rangers after establishing the Rosie the Riveter/World War II Home Front National Historical Park, and this eventually helped Betty Reid Soskin to speak to other women about her journey. Betty also opened up on the reasons behind the same during an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle in 2021.

“I don’t think that I took that going in as being my way to tell my story. I think that the story grew out of living those years; it grew out of the fact that the park was being planned to be an homage to the women who had worked (in the war effort during WWII), and by so doing, it was leaving out so many stories that should have been told,” she said.

Betty Reid Soskin recalled how people reacted to the stories. She said that while a few of them were grateful, others did not want to believe the same. Betty even described those women as “Rosies” who behaved as if the stories were not true.

Back in 1942, she even served for the US Air Force, as per the website of NPS. Apart from the medals and other awards, she received the title of the Woman of the Year from Glamour Magazine around seven years ago. Betty Reid Soskin was also the author of a memoir titled Sign My Name to Freedom.