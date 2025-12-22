Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 ending explained: Is Kyle out of prison and is he safe?

Kyle in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 4 (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [Facebook/Mayor of Kingstown])

Paramount's Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 - the penultimate episode - sees Mike McLusky put his plans into motion. But time is short and he has to act fast to get his ultimate goal this episode, which is to get Kyle out of prison and away from Kingstown.

Kyle has constantly faced threats against his life in jail. After Callahan brutally killed his wife, Mike thinks Kyle will be safer if he's out of jail and out of the city. Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 ends with Kyle out of prison after Mike makes a deal with Evelyn. But he's not safe outside.

Kyle McLusky survives a rage-fueled attack in prison just before he's set free. But not even 12 hours later, he faces yet another attack and his life still hangs in the balance.

How does Mike manage to get Kyle out of prison in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9?

Mike gets the job done in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9. The penultimate episode sees him strike a deal with Evelyn to get Kyle out of prison after his life had been threatened there multiple times. But it's not something easy to do, so Mike has to make it worth it for Evelyn.

He's offering the elusive Frank Moses in exchange for his brother's freedom. They agree to their terms that if Mike delivers Frank for prosecution, Kyle will be released within 24 hours. Mike does what he does best from there - capitalizing on Frank's thirst for revenge after his closest ally died.

Mike meets Frank and promises that he will deliver to him whoever killed his friend. He fulfills his promise and delivers Lamar to Frank, but it's all part of his bigger plan to get Kyle out of prison. He has already tipped Ian and Stevie on Frank's location.

All they have to do is wait after he murders Lamar in a basement of some house and they will have enough evidence to prosecute him. He's arrested, which means Kyle is free. He's eventually released at the end of the episode, but while Mike and Kyle meet Stevie and Ian in a diner to get some takeout before going home, danger awaits them outside.

Just as they leave the diner, with Stevie stepping out first, they come under fire by masked men in body armor. Stevie is hurt but it's not fatal. The rest of the group ducks for cover inside the diner as the episode comes to an end. The cliffhanger in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 will keep viewers on the edge of their seats until the finale next Sunday.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9: Breen goes on a rage-fueled killing spree

The shooting outside the diner is the second time Kyle's life is in immediate danger in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9. Just before he got out of prison, a rage-fueled incident in jail almost killed him. Breen is on restricted duty after a previous interaction with an inmate.

He ends up being called to clean out a cell in Ad Seg after an inmate covered himself in his own feces. But other prisoners start mocking Breen, and he snaps. He storms outside of Ad Seg only to return later with a shotgun in hand.

He starts shooting at helpless inmates, going from cell to cell to kill everyone. They beg for their lives to no avail. Meanwhile, Kyle - his next victim - faces him head-on, seemingly ready to accept his fate as Breen reloads. But just as Breen points his shotgun at Kyle's chest and is about to kill him, Cindy Stephens shoots Breen dead.

Where is Callahan in Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9?

The episode opens with the discovery of Robert's body and a huge police presence outside his home. But unfortunately for Mike, Callahan was already gone when the police arrived at the scene. Ian promised that they are working to find Callahan, who doesn't appear to be anywhere in Kingstown.

A short scene near the end of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9 shows Callahan enjoying some kind of normalcy outside of prison walls. He's ordering a feast at some fast-food chain somewhere outside of Kingstown.

He appears relaxed and remains in contact with his allies, working against the McLusky family from a distance.

Watch Mayor of Kingstown season 4 episode 9, along with the show's previous episodes, on Paramount+.