Who is Aries Williams? DDG’s sister Tee Tee proposes to boyfriend in viral clip

DDG has not responded to the proposal video of her sister (Image via Getty)

DDG’s sister, Tee Tee, recently popped the question to boyfriend Aries Williams. The proposal was recorded on video. It started going viral on Monday, December 22.

The location where the moment happened remains unknown. However, a giant wheel seemingly appears in the background with Mickey Mouse’s face on top. For the unversed, Aries is a popular face on TikTok, where he shares various content. He has accumulated millions of followers on the video platform.

The clip of DDG’s sister’s proposal started with her and Williams supposedly giving a few poses for a picture. Music can be heard playing in the background. Tee Tee then told Aries to turn to the other side, saying that she would hug him.

A few moments later, Tee Tee takes a white box out of a bag, and while Aries turns back, the former kneels in front of him. Tee Tee can be heard saying:

“Aries, Aries will you? Will… you marry me?”

The duo continues laughing in between moments, and Williams responds by saying yes. Tee Tee then jumps onto Aries as they hug each other. Tee Tee also tells Williams that he needs to put on the ring, following which Aries says:

“What is this? It’s a girl’s ring.”

Aries then brings his hand forward, and Tee Tee puts the ring on his finger, although it does not fit. Williams even displays the ring on camera while a person on the other side records the video. The pair continues celebrating the moment as they kiss each other in the end. As of this writing, DDG has not shared any response from his side about the proposal.

Aries Williams has a huge fan base on social media: All about DDG’s sister and other details

DDG’s sister has been trending ever since the video of her proposal went viral. As mentioned earlier, her boyfriend is a popular face on TikTok. Williams’ journey on the platform began around five years ago. He mostly shares videos on pranks, dances, and other themes, as stated by The Famous People.

Aries has kept his personal life away from the limelight. However, his family members include three siblings. Furthermore, he used to play basketball during his days at the high school.

On the other hand, Tee Tee is also a well-known personality. She has built a successful career on social media. She also has two singles in her credits, Speaking on My Name and Back At It. She later appeared in D’Mico Lacy’s song, Roku.

Tee Tee even operates a YouTube channel with around one million subscribers. The proposal video featuring Aries Williams was also uploaded five days ago. It has received more than 7,000 views so far.

The relationship was in the headlines a few years ago when DDG advised his sister to split from Williams. According to BET, the rapper was offering $1 million to Tee Tee in exchange. The artist claimed that he intended to give the money so that his sister could have an independent life.

DDG was spotted telling his sister that she and Aries should start living like a “regular couple.” He further stated:

“Y’all don’t have to get on there and do anything else. Y’all don’t have to get on there and do naughty, that falls back on me. People send it to me. If you have respect, then you would have respect for her and not post publicly.”

The entire moment happened during a live-streaming session, with DDG saying that he was supposed to send the money to someone else.