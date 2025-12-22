“Bro is cosplaying as his own childhood”: Netizens react as Daniel Radcliffe has finally become Harry Potter

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Daniel Radcliffe speaks during the 73rd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations at Museum of Broadway on April 23, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Even decades later, fans continue to love the all-time favorite Harry Potter franchise and the actors who brought its wizard heroes to life. Their on-screen images are so deeply ingrained in people’s minds that whenever these actors appear in real life, fans instantly associate them with their Harry Potter characters, often referring to them by those names.

A similar discussion is currently trending on X, where a recent photo of Daniel Radcliffe has caught fans’ attention, with many saying that “he looks more like Harry Potter now than when he was Harry Potter.’’

User Dante commented under the post saying, “Bro is cosplaying as his own childhood,” following his resemblance to Harry Potter so closely, even now, that fans think he’s dressed up as his own iconic role.

Daniel Radcliffe caught international fame for his role as Harry Potter, based on J.K Rowling’s fantasy novels. That said, X users are amazed by Daniel’s look and are happily embracing his iconic Potter-like appearance even at the age of 36. He first played the role in The Philosopher’s Stone when he was just 11 years old, and even after so many years, his recent photos still make him look like the same young Harry seen during the magical journey of the Harry Potter films.

Recently, J.K. Rowling’s books are set to return to the screen as a new TV series with a fresh cast. The show will stream on HBO’s Warner Bros. Discovery platform, Max, and will be the second screen adaptation after the much-loved films.

However, Daniel Radcliffe will not be part of the series. In an interview with ComicBook.com, he said he has no plans to appear even in a guest role or cameo, as he feels his presence could be a “distraction” from the new actor playing Harry Potter.

Netizens react as Daniel Radcliffe looks like Gryffindor’s wizard Harry Potter again

One X user humorously summed it up with a sarcastic remark, saying, “Harry Potter really nailed Daniel Radcliffe’s role,” reversing the actor and character to highlight how closely he now resembles his iconic wizard persona.

Another user wrote, ''Aged into the role like it was destiny''

''The glasses and the stubble are doing heavy lifting. Aged like fine wizarding wine,'' commented Glitchy

''He looks like Parry Hotter,'' commented 𝗠𝗮𝘇𝗶 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝘀𝗼𝗻™

''He’s still in character,'' commented Blackie.hl

''Daniel finally grew into Harry's character arc,'' said Mindwanderer

One user mocked that the only thing missing is his “lightning bolt scar” on his forehead, and wrote, ''Where's his forehead mark''