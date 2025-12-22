Christmas 2025 Wayfair sale: 7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones

Gifts for your loved ones at the Wayfair holiday sale. (Photo illustration by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

The Wayfair sale has arrived in time for Christmas shopping. Whether it is for a friend, a family member or even a colleague, Wayfair offers a huge catalog of home essentials. We have curated a guide of seven thoughtful gifts, including festive finds and home essentials. Additionally, through the Wayfair rewards program, customers can enjoy further savings and up to 5% reward points on kitchen staples.

7 best holiday gifts to give your loved ones for Christmas 2025 from Wayfair

The sales season can offer an overwhelming array of choices, leaving many uncertain about selecting the 'right' gift. Use this guide to choose thoughtful gifts for your loved ones from the Wayfair sale:

1. Spode Christmas tree teapot

Nothing screams Christmas more than Christmas-themed kitchen decor and utensils. Spode is offering discounts on various Christmas-themed utensils, including a tree teapot priced at $43.99.

2. Ergonomic gaming chair

For the cousin who loves gaming or the partner who needs a furniture upgrade, the ergonomic gaming chair is available for a limited time at $88.99. According to the product description, the chair is made of faux leather and features massaging capabilities to reduce strain on the body.

3. Electric blanket

This electric blanket by Bedsure is currently priced at $51.99, ideal for the snuggle season. It has a three-hour auto turn-off, six heating levels, and four time settings. Most users appreciated it for its even heating and softness.

4. KitchenAid non-stick ceramic set

New beginnings can sometimes require a kitchen upgrade, and KitchenAid's ceramic cooking set fits the bill. Currently retailing at $249.99, the 10-piece set includes one stockpot, two saucepans, two frying pans and one saute pan.

5. 4-piece Christmas mug set

What is better than one Christmas mug? Four of them. This four-piece set, including Santa, a teddy bear, a snowman, and a penguin, is currently priced at $41.99. Whether as decorative pieces or for sipping hot chocolate, these cups can be a thoughtful and festive addition.

6. Stackable storage bins

Gifting storage and organization products can be a thoughtful choice after the holiday season comes to an end. Whether to stow away Christmas decorations or store delicate crockery, these stackable bins, priced at $74.99, can come in handy. According to the product description, the bins can be folded and unfolded with ease and have two opening options.

7. Microfiber bedsheet

Available in multiple colors, these microfiber bedsheets are priced at $17.99. These are fitted and machine washable to make the bed-making process easier. Additionally, the sheet is wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic to ensure freshness.

For all things furniture and home goods, Wayfair is currently running up to 60% end-of-season discounts.