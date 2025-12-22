How serious are Jake Paul’s injuries after his KO defeat against Anthony Joshua?

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: (R-L) Anthony Joshua punches Jake Paul during the heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jake Paul’s injuries after his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua are serious, but they do not look career-threatening based on what has been confirmed publicly so far. Jake Paul suffered a jaw fracture in two places during the December 19, 2025, fight in Miami, and he later underwent surgery. He has said the repair involved titanium plates, along with dental work, and that he would be on a liquids-only diet for a week.

For readers tracking the bigger picture, this is the kind of injury that can take weeks to settle, but it is also a common combat-sports outcome with a clear medical pathway. What is still important is what has not been confirmed yet: aside from the broken jaw and related dental treatment, Jake Paul’s camp has not publicly listed any other specific injuries.

What happened in Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, and how the fight turned into a Round 6 stoppage with a broken jaw?

The Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight was built around a simple tension: a social-media-star-turned-boxer stepping up in size and experience against a former heavyweight champion known for power. Early on, Jake Paul tried to stay mobile, pick low-risk moments, and avoid extended exchanges. Anthony Joshua, by contrast, looked patient and conservative through the first half, reading timing and waiting for cleaner openings.

That dynamic shifted as the rounds added up. Reuters reported that Paul “managed to evade” Joshua through the first four rounds before Joshua found his range, scored two knockdowns in the fifth, and ended it with a “devastating right hand” in the sixth that left Paul with a jaw broken in two places.

The key detail for the injury story is not only the stoppage, but the way the finish landed. A clean, heavy shot to the lower face is a classic mechanism for a mandible fracture, and the post-fight evidence pointed straight there. As per a Reuters report dated December 20, 2025, Anthony Joshua said,

“It took a little bit longer than expected but the right hand finally found its destination.”

Jake Paul’s immediate post-fight reaction also signaled that something was badly wrong. He was visibly spitting blood, and he spoke about his jaw before any official medical update arrived. As per a Reuters report dated December 20, 2025, Jake Paul said,

“I think my jaw is broken,...It’s definitely broke but man, that was good.”

From there, the focus moved quickly to treatment. ESPN reported that Joshua floored Paul twice in the fifth round and twice more in the sixth before the fight was stopped, and it also reported that Paul did not attend the post-fight news conference while dealing with the injury. In other words, the “after the bell” media routine got replaced by a hospital routine.

Paul’s promoter also described how quickly the night turned medical. As per an ESPN report dated December 20, 2025, Most Valuable Promotions CEO Nakisa Bidarian said,

“He took a shower, he drove himself to hospital,”

and added,

“A broken jaw is very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA. The recovery time is four to six weeks.”

That recovery window is not a return-to-fight guarantee, but it does help readers calibrate seriousness. A two-place jaw fracture usually means pain control, restricted eating, careful oral hygiene, and no contact training until cleared. It also typically means no sparring, no hard pad work, and no risk of re-injury while the bone stabilizes.

Did Jake Paul break his jaw? What’s confirmed about surgery, hospital care, and the full injury list so far

Yes, Jake Paul has publicly confirmed a double jaw fracture, and multiple major outlets have reported it as a two-place break. The cleanest “what is confirmed” list is short and specific: jaw fracture in two places, post-fight oral bleeding, surgery, titanium plates, and dental work that included removing some teeth. He has also described pain and stiffness, and a liquids-only diet for seven days.

As per Jake Paul’s Instagram post dated December 20, 2025, Jake Paul wrote,

“Surgery went well thanks for all the love and support. 2 titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed. Have to have only liquids for 7 days, so no @doghausdogs :(.”

AP also reported that Joshua ended the bout with a powerful punch to Paul’s jaw, sending him down for the fourth and final time, and that Paul posted the X-ray and then shared surgery updates afterward. That lines up with ESPN’s reporting that Paul thanked the medical team at Miami University Hospital after surgery.

What has not been confirmed publicly matters just as much for accuracy. There have been no verified public statements from Jake Paul’s side listing a concussion, an orbital fracture, a broken nose, rib injury, or any other specific diagnosis beyond the jaw fracture and related dental repair. So, if readers are asking “what were all the injuries,” the answer right now is that the only confirmed injuries are the broken jaw in two places and the dental and surgical treatment connected to that break.

For general context, major medical guidance notes that jaw fractures often require weeks of healing and diet restrictions after repair, especially when the jaw needs stabilization with plates or similar support.

