Who is Married to Medicine alum Mimi Sanders’ husband Steve? Details explored

Dr. Mimi and Steve Sanders (Image via Instagram/@drmimi.care)

Married to Medicine alum Mimi Sanders' husband Steve Sanders is a former NFL player who earlier played for the Cleveland Browns. Steve Sanders has been married to Mimi Sanders since 2015. The couple was awarded the "ATL Couples Award Recipient By [ATL Plus Magazine] at The Love Fest Event, in February this year.

The pair had co-founded the mental health clinic Inner Community Health. Steve Sanders is also the Regional Director of Nike Sports Camps. While balancing both their busy schedules along with their personal lives, the pair are raising their three children: Armier, Stevie, and Savannah.

Married to Medicine pair Mimi Sanders opens up about how to make a marriage work

The reality television couple had earlier talked about how they make their marriage work while balancing their busy professional lives. Mimi told The Daily Daish:

“So really just kind of communicate and understand that, Hey, I’m going to get it wrong. I’m going to get it wrong sometimes, and I’m going to be deadass wrong sometimes. And call me out on it, but please call me out of [it] in love and just forgive me. Forgiveness and [then apologize fast. Apologizing fast, and we can reconcile later. But, like, let’s apologize fast."

The Bravo star pointed out how it has been a busy season for the family, and so it “may not be that balanced, it may be more of an integration.” Mimi further said:

“And this is making sure that it works for everybody and making sure that everybody is feeling heard, feeling, of course, cared for, and they’re enjoying. And maybe cooking dinner or picking up dinner, so they can have it here. So it’s just a lot. I had to really realise that hey, this is a busy season. We can actually enjoy this busy season of integration."

Mimi and Steve talk about their son Stevie's autism diagnosis

As the pair plans a fun day out with their kids, Steve reveals sending Stevie to summer camp. When asked about his thoughts on it, Stevie was not quite pleased with it. In a confessional clip, Steve Sanders said that their son Stevie was diagnosed with autism at around 18 months. Steve gets teary-eyed as the pair opens up about how the diagnosis changed a few things:

“Instead of crawling, he would roll everywhere. But to get that diagnosis was pretty hard for us. It's a lot. It can strain your relationship, and it can strain the siblings of those who have special needs or autism. It's tough. There are things that we are learning as parents. Shout out to all special needs, neurodivergent moms, dads. You all are killing it.”

As Stevie hits his sister Savannah, she breaks down in tears and Mimi and Steve soon make them change seats in the car while Steve tells Stevie,

“You just lost your privileges to get toys. When you can't get what you want, that doesn't mean you just hit people. You get frustrated, you gotta know how to calm down.”

