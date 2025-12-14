"It's a deflection": Married to Medicine's Toya accuses Heavenly of using her Congressional run as a distraction from her son’s arrest

Dr. Heavenly Kimes from Married to Medicine (Image via Getty)

Married to Medicine star Toya Bush-Harris recently spoke about co-star Heavenly Kimes’ Congressional run, saying it was a ploy to distract the audience from everything that was going on in her private life, especially her son, Damon Jr.’s arrest.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, uploaded to YouTube on December 12, 2025, Toya shared her honest thoughts on Heavenly’s run for Office, saying:



“You have to be honest about your life. And if you wanna deflect by saying that you’re going into politics. That’s fine… I think it’s a deflection. You know, I think there’s a big difference. I think she’s trying to distract the audience.”



The Married to Medicine star added that her questions about her private life were nothing compared to those she would face from her “opponents” in the political field.

Heavenly initially announced that she would run for Georgia State Representative from District 93. However, she later changed it and is now in the running for Congress in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District.

In the interview, Toya said that her political campaign was a way to conceal the truth about her private life, primarily her son, Damon Jr., who, this year, was formally accused of alleged felony aggravated assault on a police officer in 2023.

Toya believed that for someone who liked meddling in others’ business, it was unfair that Heavenly kept her private matters private.

Married to Medicine: Toya says she mentioned Damon Jr.’s arrest on the show because Heavenly always attacked everyone else’s families







In episode 2 of Married to Medicine, Heavenly revealed that she found out about her son’s arrest through X (formerly Twitter), confessing that her “heart dropped” when she did.

She then claimed that her husband knew about the incident but kept it a secret from Heavenly for two years.

While her husband insisted that he had told her about it at some point, Heavenly denied knowing anything about it.

Later in the episode, Toya raised the topic of Damon Jr.’s arrest, saying:



“All I know is there was something on social media talking about some guy named Damon Jr. being arrested, and he might be, might be, related to Heavenly.”



Soon after, Heavenly got into a heated altercation with Toya for openly discussing her son’s arrest.

When asked about the incident, Toya defended herself, noting that the arrest was something Heavenly had kept to herself for two years, and Toya did not appreciate that.

She explained that throughout the seasons, the cast members have never kept any secrets from one another, and whatever secrets they had “was brought out by Heavenly and Quad Webb.”

Based on how Heavenly had treated her co-stars before, Toya felt it was only fair if they wanted to know more about her private and intimate life.



“I just felt like Heavenly has been on the show for 11 years, and I was like, ‘You haven’t shared really any intimate details about your family, marriage, or children, anything, but you love to indulge in everybody else’s business,” Toya said.



The Married to Medicine star added that she only wanted to know “what’s going on” and if everything was okay with Damon Jr., saying she did not wish to discover sensitive subjects about one another on the internet.

Toya went on to tease that the season will show Heavenly clashing with most of the cast members, primarily because of the way “she has attacked our families.”

Consequently, she believed it was time for Heavenly to “mend some fences” and be honest about her life, rather than use her political career as a deflection from the real subject.

Stay tuned for more updates.