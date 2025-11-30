"It made sense": Married to Medicine star Jackie Walters on Heavenly Kimes' decision to enter politics

Dr. Jackie Walters from Married to Medicine (Image via Getty)

Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie Walters recently opened up about her co-star, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, entering politics, noting what she initially thought about her candidacy.

In an interview with TV Insider, published on November 29, 2025, Dr. Jackie said:



“When I got the phone call that we’re now into politics, I was like don’t do this. When I heard her explain why and how that parlayed into the son, it made sense to me that she started out running for state representative, and you’ll see that grow.”



The Married to Medicine star added that Dr. Heavenly was a “smart girl,” someone who was up for a challenge and a “fight.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Heavenly announced her candidacy for the Georgia State Representative in District 93, which she later changed to a run for Congress in Georgia’s 13th Congressional District, according to CBS42.

Dr. Jackie implied that Dr. Heavenly’s decision to run for Office was intertwined with her son, Damon Jr.’s arrest for assault earlier this year.

Although she did not reveal details about how it impacted Dr. Heavenly, she teased that her journey through the experience was documented in season 12 of the show, which will air on November 30, 2025.

Married to Medicine star Dr. Jackie believes Dr. Heavenly caught the political “bug” after visiting former Vice President Kamala Harris







While speaking about Dr. Heavenly’s decision to step into politics, Dr. Jackie said that she caught the “bug” when they went to meet former Vice President Kamala Harris.



“When Vice President Kamala Harris was running for president, I think Heavenly had the bug. She got the bug. I think she got infected when she went to Washington, where she thought, ‘We need more of me here,’” she said.



It was in episode 9 of season 11, titled From the White House to Key West, that the Married to Medicine cast members, Dr. Jackie, Dr. Heavenly, and Dr. Simone, visited the White House to meet with Kamala Harris.

The ladies discussed women’s health issues and reproductive rights.

Dr. Heavenly, while reflecting on the meeting, said:



“It’s amazing to see our Vice President, the first Back woman, the first woman period, to really understand what women go through and take this on … I think that’s big.”



However, Dr. Jackie also mentioned that while the visit to the White House impacted Dr. Heavenly, so did her son’s arrest.



“The story you’ll get to hear throughout drove her to be involved in the process,” she added.



Dr. Heavenly, in an interview with Us Weekly on November 16, 2025, spoke about the upcoming season, saying that although she did not want to talk about it, she was “forced” to speak about uncomfortable subjects, including her son’s arrest.

Damon Jr. was indicted for assault against a law enforcement officer earlier in 2025. According to an incident that occurred in February 2023, Damon allegedly charged his car at an officer. Consequently, he was charged with aggravated assault.

In August, the case was put on hold, while Damon was allowed to resolve the matter by participating in Fulton County’s Pre-Trial Adult Diversion Program.

Consequently, while reflecting on season 12, Dr. Heavenly said:



“Listen, my son got arrested, I’m running a campaign. I’m running for Congress, and it was just a lot of personal issues. It was a very difficult season for me this year.”



Viewers can tune in on November 30, 2025, to watch the latest season of Married to Medicine to see how Dr. Heavenly navigates her journey.

Stay tuned for more updates.