"We need something young, fresh, and new": Married to Medicine star Heavenly Kimes on running for Georgia State Representative

Heavenly Kimes from Married to Medicine (Image via Getty)

Married to Medicine star and cosmetic dentist Dr. Heavenly Kimes recently discussed her candidacy for Georgia State Representative in District 93 on the Democratic ticket, listing the reasons why she is a good fit for the position.

On November 27, 2025, Heavenly spoke to TMZ, highlighting her political journey, saying:

“I think its a definitive movement that we need something young, fresh, and new, and that’s why I’m stepping in and stepping out… It’s time for something new. We need somebody that’s gonna speak up and speak out.”

She referenced The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which was passed on July 4, 2025, containing tax and spending policies, and noted that no one from Congress spoke about it when they are “supposed to be the voice of the people.”

Thus, she wanted to step up for the role, determined to serve her people better.

The Bravo star announced her candidacy with PEOPLE on July 7, 2025, saying that she wanted to leap into politics from being a “mom, a doctor, and a business owner” because she was not afraid to stand up for what she believed in.

“I’m running to serve, and I’m ready to work,” Heavenly said.

In her interview with TMZ, the Married to Medicine star also spoke about how she would utilize her platform to help her community.

Married to Medicine star Heavenly Kimes aims to help people adjust to the changes happening in real time

Married to Medicine’s Heavenly Kimes told PEOPLE in July 2025 that she had spent her life assisting people and helping them “build confidence, start businesses, and take control of their future,” and that she wanted to carry forward that energy to the State Capitol.

“District 93 deserves someone who’s not just talking, but doing. Our people deserve real representation, someone who understands both the struggles and the solution,” she said.

While speaking to TMZ, Heavenly stressed the need for someone like her in the State Capitol, who would help people navigate the changes happening every day and assist them in accommodating those changes into their lives.

When asked about her future on Married to Medicine, noting that she could not be on the show if she won, Heavenly said:

“That’s unprecedented. They do not know yet whether I can or even if I want to be, but that’s not my primary issue.”

The Bravo star steered the conversation into a different direction, highlighting the reason she was running for Congress.

Heavenly explained that her run was “personal” and added:

“I’m someone that grew up on free lunch, I’m someone [whose] father was a veteran that actually died with Agent Orange. So, all these issues on Medicaid and the ACA [Affordable Care Act], all this stuff is real for me.”

She further pointed out that people struggled with affordability and with covering their bills.

The Married to Medicine alum said that as a doctor for over 25 years, she had been seeing patients struggling to pay for their prescriptions. Because of those reasons, she decided to use her platform for “something positive,” confessing that the community was her family.

When asked if she had discussed her venture into politics with her family, Heavenly replied that she had.

However, she was not concerned about the risks of such a venture. As a businesswoman and someone who understood “payroll,” she believed she could represent her community, even though she was also a reality TV star.

Married to Medicine will return with season 12 on November 30, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.