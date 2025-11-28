Who is RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7 winner Bones?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 7 finalist (Image via BBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK wrapped up with its seventh season on the explosive finale, premiering on November 27, 2025, on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer, along with WOW Presents Plus for international viewers.

The four finalists remained after surviving the whole journey, competing for one last time to secure their win in the finale:

Bones, the Queen of Soho.

Elle Vosque, from Belfast.

Catrin Feelings, from the Rhondda Valleys.

Silllexa Diction from Leeds

Apart from RuPaul, rotating judges included Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, and Alan Carr, who joined the finale.

Host, judge, and frontrunner of the show, RuPaul Charles announced the 25-year-old English drag artist Bones as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7, along with the title of the UK's next drag superstar and a whopping prize of £25000.

Elle Vosque and Bones emerged as the top two queens in the last performing the lip sync battle on "You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)" by American disco singer Sylvester.

Eventually, Bones won, leaving Northern Ireland drag queen Elle Vosque taking second place in the series seven final of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

After winning the series, Bones expressed her emotions, clearly surprised and overwhelmed:

I’ve had the most amazing experience, but once you get rid of the B and the S, you’ve got the one! OMG I cannot believe it! This is actually happening. I’m so proud of myself I can’t wait to show the world what else I can do.

More details about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 7 winner Bones explored

Paul Greaves, known professionally by the stage name Bones, was born on 21 March 1999 in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, and later moved to London when he was 18 years old.

Bones carried a witchy boho aesthetic in her appearance for her final performance, wearing a floaty black gown paired with black leather thigh-high boots and gloves in the finale of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The witchy boho queen of Soho entered the world of drag seven years ago at the age of 19 and is now a popular figure in the London drag scene, producing some of the best Soho nights out.

Having a degree in Fine Arts, Bones uses she/her and they/them pronouns in drag while he/him pronouns out of drag.

Paul Greaves, out of drag, won three "RuPeter" badges throughout the series, for winning three maxi-challenges each episode.

Bones met Jodie Harsh "by accident," who introduced him to the club scene. On deciding his stage name, Paul finalised it in the shower after searching for a gender-neutral name, as she told the BBC earlier:

Honestly, my name just came to me in the shower and I was like, ‘Bones works!’. It's not masculine, it's not feminine. It's strong, it's kind of witchy, it's got some type of dark element to it, and there's always a pun in there somewhere!

Bones belong to the same "drag family" as RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Krystal Versace and season 5 contestant DeDeLicious.

As a part of the drag family, Bones participated in Krystal Versace's BBC reality series Keeping Up with Krystal Versace.

Bones is also a part of a drag duo with fellow drag performer Flesh, with whom he has performed at the regular bi-weekly show Heavenly Bodies at Freedom Bar in Soho, London since 2021.

The drag style of Bones is described as gothic glamour, witchy, with a dark element, ​​​​​​as he also hosted a drag show, Lana Del Rave, across London, based on the style of American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.

At the start of RuPaul's Drag Race UK season 7, Bones reflected on why she deserves to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar, telling BBC:

I think I deserve to be the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar because I'm a true original, and it's about time that everybody sees it.

Now that he has actually won, Bones has proved himself to be the first multi-challenge-winning finalist of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and the first winner to have been up for elimination more than once.

Stay tuned for more updates.