Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay builds on his elite culinary training as he remains one of the UK’s three-star chefs

Gordon Ramsay looks on in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

Hell's Kitchen ​​​​​​star Gordon Ramsay, a UK chef holding three Michelin stars, continues to expand his culinary ventures while maintaining high professional standards.

According​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ to his official website, his main restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London, has been awarded three Michelin stars continuously since 1998, and it is the three-star restaurant that has been running the longest in the city.

In addition, Ramsay has several Michelin-starred restaurants: Pétrus in London has one star, Le Pressoir d’Argent in Bordeaux has two stars, and Gordon Ramsay au Trianon in Versailles has one star.

Besides these locations in the UK and Europe, Ramsay has a global network of restaurants and culinary ventures spread across the United States, Asia, and the Middle ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌East.

Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay’s culinary career and global restaurant ventures

Hell’s Kitchen restaurants

Inspired by the television series Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay established restaurants under the same name across several U.S. cities.

These locations include Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe, Southern California, Atlantic City, Washington D.C., Foxwoods, and Miami.

Since opening in Las Vegas in 2018, the restaurant has served over one million Beef Wellingtons. Ramsay said,

"There is a lot of nostalgia behind this concept of Hell's Kitchen. The restaurant on set is exactly the same as the one we have built here, from the (colors of the) red and blue teams to the banquets to the chef tables. And then there is the food – everyone is desperate to eat those scallops!"

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ menu presents such dishes as Beef Wellington, Pan-Seared Scallops, Lobster Risotto, and Sticky Toffee Pudding.

These places are apart from his Michelin-starred restaurants in the UK and are described as themed dining experiences based on the television show.

Early life and culinary training

Ramsay was born in Scotland and brought up in Stratford-upon-Avon, England. He was a professional football player candidate, but an injury made him turn to culinary training.

He went through a hotel management course and got his training from famous chefs like Albert Roux and Marco Pierre White in London, and Guy Savoy and Joël Robuchon in France.

He was made head chef at Aubergine in London in 1993 and in three years, he got two Michelin stars. These milestones paved the way for him to open his own restaurant bearing his name in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌1998.

Michelin-starred restaurants and global ventures

Ramsay’s flagship, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, remains one of four UK restaurants to maintain three Michelin stars.

In addition, he operates Michelin-starred locations internationally and several casual and fine-dining restaurants worldwide.

In the United States, these include Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Gordon Ramsay Pub and Grill, and Gordon Ramsay Burger in Las Vegas, as well as restaurants in Atlantic City.

Asia and Europe host Bread Street Kitchen locations in Dubai, Sanya, and Singapore, and Versailles features Gordon Ramsay au Trianon and La Veranda.

Television and other ventures

Hell’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, 24 Hours to Hell & Back, Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, and The F-Word are some of the shows through which Ramsay has become a television personality.

The UK programs comprise Gordon, Gino and Fred: Roadtrip, Culinary Genius, and Gordon Behind Bars. Additionally, Ramsay set up Studio Ramsay in 2016 to create television content for worldwide ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌platforms.

Philanthropy

Ramsay and his wife, Tana, established The Gordon and Tana Ramsay Foundation in 2014, supporting initiatives such as the Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

The foundation adds a voluntary £1 donation to guest bills during the festive period. Gordon and Tana Ramsay stated,

"We know how important family is – especially during difficult times. With your help, we want to support the thousands of children and their families who come to the hospital each year."

Ramsay currently splits his time between South London and Los Angeles, living with his wife, six children, and pets.

