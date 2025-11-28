Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 28, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Today’s Jeopardy! final round question for Friday, November 28, 2025, was in the category The European Union. The clue was about the smallest member in both area & population; this island nation joined the EU in 2004. The right response was connected to Malta.

Along with Harrison Whitaker, a researcher from Terre Haute, Indiana, Samantha Meier, an assistant principal from North Reading, Massachusetts, and Wilder Seitz, a cashier and writer from Los Angeles, California, played the game. Whitaker was trying to get his 14th straight win. Viewers are waiting eagerly to understand if he can continue winning the next game. There might be a possibility of his opponents outperforming him.

The one-of-a-kind format and challenging questions of Jeopardy! keep audiences consistently following the game. Contestants go through a test of their knowledge and compete for greater prizes. Fans eagerly await new episodes to watch skilled players like Harrison Whitaker face new challengers.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! episode on November 28, 2025, Friday



Jeopardy Round

In today's first episode, the contestants had to answer questions about everything from literature to geography. This episode displayed how much they knew about different subjects. All the contestants showed off their skills in the first round of Jeopardy, which set the tone for a tough battle.

Double Jeopardy! Round

The round saw the stakes rise, with the value of clues doubling. Each contestant had to make big progress in this round or risk falling behind. As the clues got harder, the tension rose as each contestant tried to make it to the final round of Jeopardy.

Final Jeopardy! Round Answer

In the Final Jeopardy! round, the category was The European Union.

The clue was: The smallest member in both area & population, this island nation joined the EU in 2004

Correct response: What is Malta?

For this question, one needed to know both about the geography of the European Union and the countries that joined in 2004. With its small size and important historical background, Malta was the right answer because it made contestants think about how complicated it is to be a member of the EU.

Tonight's Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Samantha Meier

Samantha Meier entered Jeopardy! confidently. An assistant principal, she is used to thinking quickly, which helped her throughout the game. Her education gave Meier a solid foundation in many subjects, allowing her to answer questions in many categories. Despite tough competition, her confidence and knowledge showed her passion for learning and teaching.

Wilder Seitz

Los Angeles cashier and writer Wilder Seitz brought creativity to Jeopardy! During the game, he showed his broad knowledge from his interests and hobbies. Seitz competed against his fellow contestants with his calmness and strategy. No matter the pressure, he answered questions accurately and confidently, making him a notable player throughout the episode.

Harrison Whitaker

Harrison Whitaker, a researcher with $352,000 in 13 days, entered today's episode in hopes of winning again. Whitaker, from Terre Haute, Indiana, played with research analysts' skills. His success came from his quick memory and strategic betting. He showed why he's a Jeopardy favorite as he navigated the challenges.

As Jeopardy! airs, viewership remains high. The format and loyal fan base will keep it in American culture for years. Finally, viewers must wait to see who won today's Jeopardy! Competition is fierce, and excitement is high. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.