Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 26, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! champion Harrison Whitaker secured his 12th consecutive victory on the episode airing Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

The episode pitted 11-day champion Whitaker against two newcomers. He continued his dominant run, making him one of the show's most successful players this season. Whitaker showed how difficult it is for newcomers to dethrone a champion.

The answer to the evening's main question is that Harrison Whitaker won $21,000 on the November 26, 2025, episode of Jeopardy!, bringing his total winnings to $330,000. Whitaker won easily with his Final Jeopardy answer. This win made him a show champion and closer to the record books. He anticipates his 13th game after Thanksgiving.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! episode from November 26, 2025, Wednesday

Harrison Whitaker entered having won $309,000 in 11 days. Krish Patel, a Plano, Texas undergrad, and Shannon Mastick, a Granger, Indiana patent lawyer, challenged him. Whitaker's run has surprised some because he has only been 15-for-26 on Daily Doubles, a low percentage for a longtime champion. Despite this, he always wins. He won three straight games by a lot before this episode. He wanted his 12th win.

Jeopardy Round

The categories in the first round included Your Sweet 16th (Century), Let’s Talk Turkey, Weights & Measures, Quest: Love, Squirrel Friends, and Words That Differ By One Letter.

Krish found the Daily Double, but Harrison Whitaker led after 15 clues. Whitaker had a slight lead at the first commercial break. Whitaker dominated the board after the break, answering over half the clues. The round ended with a large lead for him.

Double Jeopardy Round

The categories for this crucial round were From Their New York Times Obituary, Out-Of-This-World Literary Titles, Ends In 'F', Songs In The Movie, Free, and Bird.

Harrison Whitaker was even busier in this round; he found both Daily Doubles. But a big bet and a wrong answer on the third Daily Double put his status as a runaway briefly in danger. He quickly got better. At the end of the round, Whitaker got a string of right answers that helped him once again take the lead.

Final Jeopardy Round



The Final Jeopardy category was Famous Declarations.

The clue read: "After an escape under darkness, a U.S. general told an Adelaide newspaper these 3 famous words on March 20, 1942."

The correct response, which Harrison Whitaker provided, was "What is 'I shall return'?"

This quote is associated with General Douglas MacArthur, who made the declaration after escaping from the Philippines. Whitaker correctly wagered $3,800. Krish Patel and Shannon Mastick both answered incorrectly. Mastick wagered all her money, ending with $0. Krish Patel's incorrect answer left him with $399. Whitaker’s final tally of $21,000 secured his 12th win. He will celebrate Thanksgiving before attempting his 13th victory.



Tonight’s Results:

Harrison: $17,200 + $3,800 = $21,000 (Correct Response: What is ‘I shall return’?).

Winner and Total Winnings: Harrison Whitaker (12-day total: $330,000).

Jeopardy! Game Recap: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Jeopardy Round

Categories: Your Sweet 16th (Century), Let’s Talk Turkey, Weights & Measures, Quest: Love, Squirrel Friends, Words That Differ By One Letter.



Statistics at the First Break (15 clues):

Harrison: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Krish: 4 correct, 1 incorrect

Shannon: 2 correct, 0 incorrect



Scores at Break:

Harrison: $4,200

Krish: $2,200

Shannon: $1,800



Jeopardy! Round Stats (After 30 clues):

Harrison: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Krish: 7 correct, 2 incorrect

Shannon: 2 correct, 0 incorrect



Scores After Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: $7,000

Krish: $3,600

Shannon: $1,800



Double Jeopardy! Round

Categories: From Their New York Times Obituary, Out-Of-This-World Literary Titles, Ends In “F”, Songs In The Movie, Free, Bird.



Daily Double Highlights:

Harrison found both Daily Doubles, but his risky bet on the third one put his lead in jeopardy with an incorrect answer.

He recovered, ending with a strong performance, securing his lead for Final Jeopardy.



Double Jeopardy! Stats (After 30 clues):

Harrison: 29 correct, 3 incorrect

Krish: 13 correct, 5 incorrect

Shannon: 7 correct, 1 incorrect



Scores Going Into Final Jeopardy:

Harrison: $17,200

Krish: $5,600

Shannon: $5,400

Final Jeopardy! Results:

Tonight’s Champion: Harrison, with a 12-day winning streak, celebrates Thanksgiving with the chance for his 13th win tomorrow!

Harrison Whitaker won again on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. His 12th win guaranteed his place among the show's champions. Whitaker won the first two rounds and answered correctly in "Final Jeopardy." His $21,000 score put him far ahead of his opponents. Whitaker remains a fixture on the show. His winnings total $330,000. He'll play his 13th game, a feat. Fans can watch Jeopardy! episodes on Hulu.