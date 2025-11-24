Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 24, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! fans enjoyed another exciting night of high-stakes competition on Monday, November 24, 2025. This episode, Game 56 of Season 42, was crucial for the returning champion. Harrison Whitaker was looking for a big step forward. His goal was to win 10 times in a row and become one of the few contestants to do so. He had to deal with tough new opponents.

This evening, the champion, Harrison Whitaker, got his 10th win. He won the highly sought-after title of superchampion. His strong performance gave him a big enough lead to survive a stumble in the last round. Michael Kavanagh was the only player who got the last, tricky question right. Harrison's total score for the night was $21,000. His total winnings now stand at a huge $289,600.

Jeopardy! episode highlights November 24, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round Summary

The first round featured categories like Mountains, Turtle Talk, and German Humor. Harrison immediately found the Daily Double on the third clue. He gave the right answer and quickly took the lead. By the time the commercial break came around, Harrison had already won a lot of money, $7,400. Michael was the challenger and had $2,000 on hand. Shannon had $800. Michael, a principal from Woodhaven, New York, said that his kids go to his school.

Shannon, a publishing editor from West Newton, Massachusetts, talked at Fairfield University about the turkeys that live in the wild. He told them that he knew the names of all the presidents before he could read. Harrison did really well at the end of the round, which raised his score above $11,000.



Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: $11,200

Michael: $3,800

Shannon: $1,400

Double Jeopardy Round Summary

The second round included categories such as Iconic Eyewear and Filipino-American Musicians. This round was a mixed bag for Harrison. He missed both Double Jeopardy Daily Doubles. The opportunity benefited his competitors. Their efforts brought the game closer. Harrison ran away despite these misses due to his large lead. With few clues, he held strong. There were no unplayed clues today. Six unplayed clues remained from the season.

Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Harrison: $22,000

Michael: $8,600

Shannon: $6,200

Final Jeopardy Round Summary

The category for the Final Jeopardy round was Sports History.

The clue was: "He wasn’t yet a U.S. citizen when he was named an All-American & won 2 Olympic gold medals for the country."

Correct response: Who is Jim Thorpe?

Shannon also missed the question, responding with an emotional smile. However, Michael answered correctly: Who is Jim Thorpe? Michael's final total increased greatly with this correct answer. Harrison's big lead into the final round was crucial. Despite the wrong answer, it secured his victory.

Jeopardy! Recap: Monday, November 24, 2025

Jeopardy! Round Highlights:

Categories: The Bishop; Mountains; Turtle Talk; Somebody’s Business; This Category Stinks; German Humor

Harrison took an early lead after finding the Daily Double on Clue #3 and answering correctly.

After 15 clues, the scores were:

Harrison: $7,400

Michael: $2,000

Shannon: $800

Key Player Stats at the First Break:

Harrison: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

Michael: 3 correct, 0 incorrect

Shannon: 2 correct, 1 incorrect

Contestant Interviews:

Michael is a principal at the school his children attend.

Shannon went to Fairfield University, where wild turkeys are famous on campus.

Harrison could recite the presidents in order before he could read.

Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison's strong performance continued, ending the round with over $11,000 in his pocket.



Final Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: $11,200

Michael: $3,800

Shannon: $1,400



Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: In The Year 2000…; Classic Literature Reimaginings; World Languages; Iconic Eyewear; Filipino-American Musicians; Change The Last Letter

Harrison missed both Daily Doubles in Double Jeopardy, which made the game more competitive.

Despite the misses, Harrison managed to retain a strong lead and became a "runaway" with a handful of clues left in the round.



Key Player Stats after Double Jeopardy:

Harrison: 34 correct, 5 incorrect

Michael: 11 correct, 0 incorrect

Shannon: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

Final Scores before Final Jeopardy:

Harrison: $22,000

Michael: $8,600

Shannon: $6,200

Final Jeopardy! Results:

Shannon: $6,200 - $3,000 = $3,200

Michael: $8,600 + $4,000 = $12,600 (correct response: Who is Jim Thorpe?)

Harrison: $22,000 - $1,000 = $21,000 (correct response: Who is Olajuwon?)

10-day total: $289,600

With this win, Harrison became a real superchampion. During the whole game, he showed amazing resilience. He got through it even though he missed two Daily Doubles. His big lead going into the final round was very important to his overall success. As a challenger, Michael Kavanagh played a great game and ended up with the second-highest score. The hard Final Jeopardy question was answered correctly. Harrison will try again tomorrow to get his 11th straight win. His total earnings right now include $289,600. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.