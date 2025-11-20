Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 20, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! returned on Thursday, November 20, 2025, for another night of intense trivia competition. This episode, Game 54 of Season 42, continued the impressive streak of one of the show's current top champions. The contest came up with a returning star, who faced two new challengers hoping to break his winning run.

Tonight's Jeopardy! winner was Harrison Whitaker, his eighth straight win. Harrison finished with $10,399, Kara Brown $5,999, and Blythe Roberson $0. Harrison now has $218,600 after this win.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights November 20, 2025, Thursday



The Opening Round: Jeopardy!

The opening Jeopardy round featured categories such as A.I. Is Coming For You, Homophones, and International Hoops Terms.

Champion Harrison Whitaker correctly answered a Daily Double in this round, establishing a large early lead. Harrison led with $6,200 at the first commercial break, followed by Kara Brown with $1,800 and Blythe Roberson with -$200. Harrison triumphed again after the break, answering ten clues. Harrison scored $9,200, Kara $1,400, and Blythe $200 after the round. Harrison's early lead made him the favorite.

The Second Round: Double Jeopardy!

The Double Jeopardy! round offered tougher clues in categories including Appropriately Named Places, Funny People, and 1929.

Harrison's lead lay ahead for Blythe and Kara. Kara Brown found both Daily Doubles this round. Despite missing one, she answered two $2,000 clues, keeping the game competitive. Her correct answers kept Harrison from winning. Harrison's lead heading into the final was not insurmountable despite his answering success. Harrison $16,400, Kara $11,200, and Blythe $3,000 entered Final Jeopardy!

The Climax: Final Jeopardy!

The Final Jeopardy! category was Women Authors.

Clue: "In her 2016 New York Times obituary, this author was said to have “gained a reputation as a literary Garbo”

Correct Answer: Who is Harper Lee?

After her book's success, Lee became more private, like actress Greta Garbo. None of the three contestants answered this difficult clue, a rare triple stumper. Kara's $5,201 wrong answer bet cost her the most. Despite a wrong guess, Harrison's conservative approach kept him ahead and won.

Jeopardy! Game Recap - Thursday, November 20, 2025

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: A.I. Is Coming For You; Homophones; Caldecott Medal & Honor Books; Anniversaries; Goodbye, Fish & Chips; International Hoops Terms With Cleanthony Early

Harrison led with $6,200 at the first commercial break after 8 correct answers, including a correct Daily Double.

Kara had $1,800, answering 4 clues correctly.

Blythe was in the negative with -$200 after answering 1 clue correctly.

Statistics at the first break (15 clues):

Harrison: 8 correct, 2 incorrect

Kara: 4 correct, 3 incorrect

Blythe: 1 correct, 1 incorrect

Post-Jeopardy Round Scores:

Harrison: $9,200

Kara: $1,400

Blythe: $200



Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Appropriately Named Places; Settle Down; Americana; Funny People; After U; 1929

Kara found both Daily Doubles:

Got one incorrect but answered 2 $2,000 clues correctly, keeping the game close.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Harrison: 26 correct, 4 incorrect

Kara: 14 correct, 6 incorrect

Blythe: 10 correct, 5 incorrect



Scores going into Final Jeopardy:

Harrison: $16,400

Kara: $11,200

Blythe: $3,000

Unplayed Clues for the Season: 6 (0 today)



Final Jeopardy:

Category: Triple stumper, all contestants got it wrong.

Kara bet too much, reducing her total to $5,999.

Blythe wagered everything and ended with $0.

Harrison bet $6,001, securing his 8th win with a total of $10,399 for the day.



Tonight’s Results:

Blythe: $3,000 – $3,000 = $0 (Incorrect answer: Alice Monroe)

Kara: $11,200 – $5,201 = $5,999 (Incorrect answer: Wolfe)

Harrison: $16,400 – $6,001 = $10,399 (8-day total: $218,600)

Harrison Whitaker became "octochamp" tonight. Averaging nearly 43 attempts per game and buzzing in two-thirds, his strength is regular clue speed and accuracy. His Daily Doubles response can be overthought, showing a weakness. His opponents are overwhelmed by his general knowledge and buzzer speed despite this minor hurdle. He qualified for the 34th Tournament of Champions with his eighth straight win tonight. His winnings total $218,600. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.