Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 18, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! aired its 52nd game of Season 42 on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The returning champion, Harrison Whitaker, was back to defend his five-day total. This episode made him face two new challengers ready to test his knowledge.
The winner of tonight's game was Harrison Whitaker. He correctly answered the Final Jeopardy! clue. His final score of $21,601 brought his total winnings to a massive $182,600, qualifying him for the 2027 Tournament of Champions.
Harrison Whitaker, a Terre Haute researcher, returned as a 5-day champion. Lydia Boshart, a Raleigh linguist, and Tony Antoniades, a Toronto teacher, were his opponents. Harrison's first five-game performance put him among the show's winners. Everyone watched to see if he could continue his excellent run tonight.
The categories in the first round included The Ex-Presidents, Say Yes To The Dress Code, and Broadway Musicals By Song.
Harrison started well but gambled on a Daily Double before halftime. The incorrect response resulted in a score of $\$0$, leaving Tony with $\$2,600$ as the only payer. Lydia resumed her rhythm after the break. After half a dozen clues, she led the round. Harrison had 14 correct answers.
The categories for this crucial round were State Animals, Treacherous Words, and At The Jim Henson Creature Shop.
Harrison started out negatively. He quickly recovered by correcting Lydia's answer and finding a Daily Double. This Daily Double brought him back into the positive with a gain of $\$2,000$. Lydia could have won on the third Daily Double, but her wrong answer dropped her to third. In Final Jeopardy!, Harrison led Tony slightly.
The category for the Final Jeopardy! round was 17th Century Names.
The clue read: "He turned 30 in the first year of the 17th century & had notions that planets don’t move with constant speed along their orbits."
The correct response to this demanding clue was "Who is Johannes Kepler?"
Kepler, born in 1571, is celebrated for his laws of planetary motion, which he described in the early 17th century. He correctly established that planets travel in elliptical orbits, not circular, and that their speed varies.
Jeopardy! Round:
Categories: The Ex-Presidents; Say Yes To The Dress Code; Broadway Musicals By Song; Strait; Flush; “Full” House
Statistics at the First Break (14 clues):
Today’s Interviews:
Statistics After the Jeopardy! Round:
Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:
Double Jeopardy! Round:
Categories: State Animals; Treacherous Words; Artistic Endeavors; Tech Schools; All Kinds Of Literature; At The Jim Henson Creature Shop
Statistics After Double Jeopardy:
Scores Going into Final Jeopardy:
Final Jeopardy:
Both Harrison and Lydia nailed their Final Jeopardy responses, but Tony faltered. Despite Lydia’s correct response, Harrison’s lead was insurmountable, securing him a 6-day streak.
Tonight’s Results:
Final Thought:
Harrison Whitaker was able to defend his title and became a 6-day champion. There are now $182,600 in prizes he has won. This makes him one of the best performers in the show's history. Tony Antoniades and Lydia Boshart both did well, but they couldn't beat the winner. Harrison will come back tomorrow to try to win his seventh title.
TOPICS: Jeopardy!