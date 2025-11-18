Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 18, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! aired its 52nd game of Season 42 on Tuesday, November 18, 2025. The returning champion, Harrison Whitaker, was back to defend his five-day total. This episode made him face two new challengers ready to test his knowledge.



The winner of tonight's game was Harrison Whitaker. He correctly answered the Final Jeopardy! clue. His final score of $21,601 brought his total winnings to a massive $182,600, qualifying him for the 2027 Tournament of Champions.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode from November 18, 2025, Tuesday

Harrison Whitaker, a Terre Haute researcher, returned as a 5-day champion. Lydia Boshart, a Raleigh linguist, and Tony Antoniades, a Toronto teacher, were his opponents. Harrison's first five-game performance put him among the show's winners. Everyone watched to see if he could continue his excellent run tonight.

Jeopardy! Round

The categories in the first round included The Ex-Presidents, Say Yes To The Dress Code, and Broadway Musicals By Song.

Harrison started well but gambled on a Daily Double before halftime. The incorrect response resulted in a score of $\$0$, leaving Tony with $\$2,600$ as the only payer. Lydia resumed her rhythm after the break. After half a dozen clues, she led the round. Harrison had 14 correct answers.

Lydia: $4,000

Harrison: $2,600

Tony: $2,400

Double Jeopardy! Round

The categories for this crucial round were State Animals, Treacherous Words, and At The Jim Henson Creature Shop.

Harrison started out negatively. He quickly recovered by correcting Lydia's answer and finding a Daily Double. This Daily Double brought him back into the positive with a gain of $\$2,000$. Lydia could have won on the third Daily Double, but her wrong answer dropped her to third. In Final Jeopardy!, Harrison led Tony slightly.

Harrison: $11,400

Tony: $10,800

Lydia: $1,250

Final Jeopardy! Round

The category for the Final Jeopardy! round was 17th Century Names.

The clue read: "He turned 30 in the first year of the 17th century & had notions that planets don’t move with constant speed along their orbits." The correct response to this demanding clue was "Who is Johannes Kepler?"

Kepler, born in 1571, is celebrated for his laws of planetary motion, which he described in the early 17th century. He correctly established that planets travel in elliptical orbits, not circular, and that their speed varies.

Jeopardy! Recap: Harrison's 6-Day Winning Streak Continues – November 18, 2025

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: The Ex-Presidents; Say Yes To The Dress Code; Broadway Musicals By Song; Strait; Flush; “Full” House



Statistics at the First Break (14 clues):

Tony: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Lydia: 1 correct, 1 incorrect

Harrison: 7 correct, 2 incorrect



Today’s Interviews:

Tony shared that he received a Jeopardy! -themed birthday present when he turned 50.

-themed birthday present when he turned 50. Lydia revealed that she writes mock Jeopardy! games, including a “Clue Crew”-style category set in Yellowstone.

games, including a “Clue Crew”-style category set in Yellowstone. Harrison once worked as a bouncer for a company owned by Princess Beatrice.

Statistics After the Jeopardy! Round:

Lydia: 7 correct, 2 incorrect

Harrison: 14 correct, 2 incorrect

Tony: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:

Lydia: $4,000

Harrison: $2,600

Tony: $2,400

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: State Animals; Treacherous Words; Artistic Endeavors; Tech Schools; All Kinds Of Literature; At The Jim Henson Creature Shop

Statistics After Double Jeopardy:

Harrison: 24 correct, 5 incorrect

Tony: 15 correct, 3 incorrect

Lydia: 13 correct, 6 incorrect



Scores Going into Final Jeopardy:

Harrison: $11,400

Tony: $10,800

Lydia: $1,250

Final Jeopardy:

Both Harrison and Lydia nailed their Final Jeopardy responses, but Tony faltered. Despite Lydia’s correct response, Harrison’s lead was insurmountable, securing him a 6-day streak.

Tonight’s Results:

Lydia: $1,250 + $1,250 = $2,500 (Who is Kepler? <3 J!AD)

Tony: $10,800 – $8,299 = $2,501 (Who is Galileo?)

Harrison: $11,400 + $10,201 = $21,601 (Who is Kepler?) (6-day total: $182,600)

Final Thought:

Harrison takes home a total $182,600 over the last 6 days. He’ll be back tomorrow to defend his title!

Harrison Whitaker was able to defend his title and became a 6-day champion. There are now $182,600 in prizes he has won. This makes him one of the best performers in the show's history. Tony Antoniades and Lydia Boshart both did well, but they couldn't beat the winner. Harrison will come back tomorrow to try to win his seventh title.