Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 17, 2025, Monday

On Monday, November 17, 2025, the Jeopardy! episode turned out to be a thrilling one. Harrison Whitaker, who has been dominating the game, was back to defend his streak as the reigning champion. The show's format delivered suspense again with two new challengers, Rachel Bernstein and Lawrence Suba, eager to end his four-game win streak. Contestants fought until the end on Final Jeopardy—Poetic Objects—which decided the winner.
Harrison Whitaker won his fifth straight. His strong Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! performances made him the frontrunner. Strategic bets helped him win the game and finish with $44,399. This win boosts his already large earnings.
The Jeopardy! round on November 17 featured six diverse categories: Never Have I Ever, Second Novels, No Time To Say The Whole Word, Their Main Instrument, That’s Bull!, and Happy 250th Anniversary, USPS.
Harrison Whitaker quickly answered 10 of 15 clues. He led with $7,400 after the first break, while Rachel Bernstein and Lawrence Suba struggled. Lawrence earned $1,600, while Rachel lost $200.
The statistics at the first break showed that Harrison’s performance was almost flawless:
Harrison stretched his lead with 18 correct answers and no incorrect ones by round's end. Rachel, though good, was far behind with $2,200, and Lawrence had $1,800.
Scores after Jeopardy! Round:
The Double Jeopardy! round introduced new categories: Weirdly Named Conflicts, 4-Syllable Words, This Is Not A Safe Space, Movie Monologues, The South Pacific, and Tenacious, Thee.
Harrison Whitaker's mastery continued with both Daily Doubles in the round. His strong wagering added $6,000 to his lead, extending it.
After 18 clues, Rachel Bernstein finished second with $13,000 due to Harrison's perfect run and her own errors. Lawrence tried but failed to catch up and finished with $600.
Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:
The Final Jeopardy! question came in the category of Poetic Objects:
In a British poem, this is “raddled with Napoleon’s paint. Nose eaten by a less clear conqueror.”
The correct response was: What is the Sphinx?
All three contestants answered correctly. Harrison wagered the most, adding $9,199 to his already massive total to $44,399. Rachel Bernstein's correct answer boosted her score to $24,799. Lawrence Suba, who lost, added $500 to his $600 to reach $1,100.
Scores after Final Jeopardy! Round:
Jeopardy! Round Highlights
First Break Statistics:
Key Interviews:
Jeopardy! Round Aftermath
Scores after Jeopardy! Round:
Double Jeopardy! Round Starts Strong for Harrison
Double Jeopardy! Round Overview
Harrison continued his dominant performance, answering 34 questions correctly and maintaining a perfect streak with no incorrect responses.
Scores after Double Jeopardy!
Final Jeopardy! and Conclusion
Tonight’s Results:
Harrison Whitaker won his fifth straight Jeopardy! game on November 17, 2025, earning $44,399. He answered questions perfectly and bet wisely. Although Rachel Bernstein and Lawrence Suba tried hard, Harrison's lead was too great. Harrison will seek another victory tomorrow with $160,999 from five games. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.
