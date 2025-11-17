Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 17, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

On Monday, November 17, 2025, the Jeopardy! episode turned out to be a thrilling one. Harrison Whitaker, who has been dominating the game, was back to defend his streak as the reigning champion. The show's format delivered suspense again with two new challengers, Rachel Bernstein and Lawrence Suba, eager to end his four-game win streak. Contestants fought until the end on Final Jeopardy—Poetic Objects—which decided the winner.

Harrison Whitaker won his fifth straight. His strong Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! performances made him the frontrunner. Strategic bets helped him win the game and finish with $44,399. This win boosts his already large earnings.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode from November 17, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round on November 17 featured six diverse categories: Never Have I Ever, Second Novels, No Time To Say The Whole Word, Their Main Instrument, That’s Bull!, and Happy 250th Anniversary, USPS.

Harrison Whitaker quickly answered 10 of 15 clues. He led with $7,400 after the first break, while Rachel Bernstein and Lawrence Suba struggled. Lawrence earned $1,600, while Rachel lost $200.



The statistics at the first break showed that Harrison’s performance was almost flawless:

Harrison: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

Lawrence: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Rachel: 1 correct, 1 incorrect



Harrison stretched his lead with 18 correct answers and no incorrect ones by round's end. Rachel, though good, was far behind with $2,200, and Lawrence had $1,800.



Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: $11,200

Rachel: $2,200

Lawrence: $1,800

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round introduced new categories: Weirdly Named Conflicts, 4-Syllable Words, This Is Not A Safe Space, Movie Monologues, The South Pacific, and Tenacious, Thee.

Harrison Whitaker's mastery continued with both Daily Doubles in the round. His strong wagering added $6,000 to his lead, extending it.

After 18 clues, Rachel Bernstein finished second with $13,000 due to Harrison's perfect run and her own errors. Lawrence tried but failed to catch up and finished with $600.

Scores after Double Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: $35,200

Rachel: $13,000

Lawrence: $600



Final Jeopardy! Round: Harrison Wins Big

The Final Jeopardy! question came in the category of Poetic Objects:

In a British poem, this is “raddled with Napoleon’s paint. Nose eaten by a less clear conqueror.”

The correct response was: What is the Sphinx?

All three contestants answered correctly. Harrison wagered the most, adding $9,199 to his already massive total to $44,399. Rachel Bernstein's correct answer boosted her score to $24,799. Lawrence Suba, who lost, added $500 to his $600 to reach $1,100.



Scores after Final Jeopardy! Round:

Lawrence: $600 + $500 = $1,100

Rachel: $13,000 + $11,799 = $24,799

Harrison: $35,200 + $9,199 = $44,399 (5-day total: $160,999)



Jeopardy! Game Recap - November 17, 2025



Jeopardy! Round Highlights

Categories: Never Have I Ever, Second Novels, No Time To Say The Whole Word, Their Main Instrument, That’s Bull!, Happy 250th Anniversary, USPS

Early Lead: Harrison started strong, correctly answering 10 of the 15 clues and leading at the first break with $7,400.

First Break Statistics:

Harrison: 10 correct, 0 incorrect

Lawrence: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Rachel: 1 correct, 1 incorrect

Key Interviews:

Rachel teaches English & drama.

Lawrence was briefly a “pro wrestler.”

Harrison enjoys dancing to soul music.

Jeopardy! Round Aftermath

Harrison extended his lead, finishing with 18 correct answers and no incorrect responses.



Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: $11,200

Rachel: $2,200

Lawrence: $1,800



Double Jeopardy! Round Starts Strong for Harrison

Categories: Weirdly Named Conflicts, 4-Syllable Words, This Is Not A Safe Space, Movie Monologues, The South Pacific, Tenacious, Thee

Harrison found both Daily Doubles, boosting his score significantly with $6,000 from them.

Double Jeopardy! Round Overview

Harrison continued his dominant performance, answering 34 questions correctly and maintaining a perfect streak with no incorrect responses.

Scores after Double Jeopardy!

Harrison: $35,200

Rachel: $13,000

Lawrence: $600

Final Jeopardy! and Conclusion

Harrison claimed victory with a final score of $44,399 after correctly answering Final Jeopardy, bringing his 5-day total to $160,999.

Tonight’s Results:

Lawrence: $600 + $500 = $1,100

Rachel: $13,000 + $11,799 = $24,799

Harrison: $35,200 + $9,199 = $44,399

Harrison Whitaker won his fifth straight Jeopardy! game on November 17, 2025, earning $44,399. He answered questions perfectly and bet wisely. Although Rachel Bernstein and Lawrence Suba tried hard, Harrison's lead was too great. Harrison will seek another victory tomorrow with $160,999 from five games. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.