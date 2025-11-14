Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 14, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

On November 14, 2025, the Friday episode of Jeopardy! Harrison Whitaker, Sarah Khan and Brent Steele competed. With Harrison already having a 3-day champion streak and a hefty total of $91,801, the stakes were high. The episode had its fair share of ups and downs but as the game progressed, it became clear who would emerge victorious.

Harrison Whitaker won Jeopardy! and Double Jeopardy! after a fierce battle. His victory was confirmed in Final Jeopardy! when he correctly identified the Life of Pi clue. Harrison will try for his 5th win on Monday after this win brought his 4-day total to $116,600.

Fans of intellectual rigor and exciting gameplay have loved Jeopardy! for years. Tonight contestants competed in various categories. But Harrison won with his buzzer skills and sharp knowledge.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! Episode on November 14, 2025

Jeopardy! began with a surprise. While Harrison Whitaker led in previous games, Sarah Khan led after the first break. Sarah held on despite Harrison's efforts including a Daily Double miss. Sources, Duets, Cake, Constitution Preamble Words, Livres En Francais and Notable Women were Jeopardy! categories.

Jeopardy! Round

Key Moment: Sarah Khan led after 15 clues with $4,800, closely followed by Harrison at $2,600 and Brent Steele at -$200.

Performance Stats After First Break:

Sarah: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Harrison: 5 correct, 1 incorrect

Brent: 1 correct, 1 incorrect

Sarah and Harrison both did well but Sarah's flawless run kept her ahead. After the Jeopardy! round, Sarah had 9 correct answers and no incorrect ones. Harrison answered 8 correctly and 1 incorrectly. Brent had 9 correct and 1 incorrect answer.

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Sarah: $5,800

Harrison: $4,600

Brent: $2,200

Double Jeopardy! Round

Harrison gained significant ground on Double Jeopardy!. He answered well with 15 correct answers and no mistakes after another missed Daily Double. Harrison pulled ahead as Sarah and Brent struggled. Resources, How Did It Get To The Museum?, Trios, Actor-Director Partnerships, Western Europe and Double Consonants were categories this round.

Performance Stats After Double Jeopardy:

Harrison: 23 correct, 3 incorrect

Sarah: 13 correct, 1 incorrect

Brent: 15 correct, 2 incorrect

Scores Going into Final:

Harrison: $21,800

Sarah: $9,400

Brent: $7,000

Harrison's dominance in the round ensured he would go into Final Jeopardy with a strong lead.

Final Jeopardy! Round

In the Final Jeopardy! round, the clue was based on 21st Century Novels.

The final round clue was: Part 1 of this novel is Toronto & Pondicherry; Part 2 is the Pacific Ocean

The correct response: What is Life of Pi?

It's a Booker Prize-winning novel by Yann Martel. Both Harrison and Sarah were correct in their responses but it was Harrison’s large lead that secured his win.

Scores After Final Jeopardy!:

Brent: $7,000 – $2,401 = $4,599 (Incorrect response: Eat, Pray, Love?)

Sarah: $9,400 + $4,601 = $14,001 (Correct response: Life of Pi?)

Harrison: $21,800 + $2,999 = $24,799 (Correct response: The Life of Pi?) (4-day total: $116,600)

Tonight's Final Jeopardy! saw Harrison Whitaker win $116,600 after four days with a strong performance. After early losses Harrison won later rounds, showing his resilience and quick thinking. Harrison prepares for his 5th Jeopardy! win this season. Jeopardy! Episodes are available to stream on Hulu.