Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 13, 2025, Thursday

Another thrilling Jeopardy! aired Thursday, November 13, 2025. The contestants battled for the top spot throughout the game. With a strong lead and consistent play, Harrison Whitaker won his third straight. He dominated the Jeopardy! round and led the episode with his steady play.
The researcher from Terre Haute, Indiana, Harrison Whitaker won tonight, increasing his winnings. Harrison had been playing well in recent games and continued today. Tonight's win brought his three-day total to $91,801.
The Jeopardy! round started with categories like Whosolvedit?, World History, Let’s Get Baking, College Life, Playing Their Real Mom Or Dad, and Drop It….
Harrison Whitaker took control after answering the first Daily Double. He played well early in the game, exhibiting his wide range of abilities.
After 15 clues, the scores were as follows:
Categories like Democracies, Plants & Animals, There's A Name For That Job, Jukebox Musicals, Opposites, and A Tract kept Double Jeopardy finalists guessing. After splitting the Daily Doubles, Harrison dominated the board. His rapid, precise responses gave him a commanding lead.
By the end of the round, Harrison had a near-unbeatable score:
The scores at the end of Double Jeopardy were:
In Final Jeopardy!, the category was Civil War Veterans, with the clue reading:
“12 years before his death out West, he led a charge at the Battle of Trevilian Station in 1864.”
The correct response was “Who is George Custer?”
The scores after Final Jeopardy were:
Notable interviews:
Statistics After Jeopardy! Round:
Harrison: 18 correct, 0 incorrect, $12,200
Sheila: 5 correct, 2 incorrect, $1,800
David: 3 correct, 2 incorrect, -$200
Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights:
Categories: Democracies; Plants & Animals; There’s A Name For That Job; Jukebox Musicals; Opposites; A Tract
Harrison took control of the round, splitting the Daily Doubles for $2,000 each.
He nearly reached 35 correct answers for the second game in a row as he cruised to a runaway victory.
Statistics after Double Jeopardy!:
Scores Going Into Final:
Final Jeopardy! Results:
Jeopardy! champion Harrison Whitaker won again. Correct answers and strategic play helped him win easily. Harrison's streak made him a standout contender despite tough competition. After three days and $91,801, Harrison will play his fourth game tomorrow. This contestant is on a roll, and fans want to see if he can continue. Viewers eagerly await more exciting matchups and dynamic performances like Harrison's on Jeopardy!
