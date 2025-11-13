Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 13, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

Another thrilling Jeopardy! aired Thursday, November 13, 2025. The contestants battled for the top spot throughout the game. With a strong lead and consistent play, Harrison Whitaker won his third straight. He dominated the Jeopardy! round and led the episode with his steady play.

The researcher from Terre Haute, Indiana, Harrison Whitaker won tonight, increasing his winnings. Harrison had been playing well in recent games and continued today. Tonight's win brought his three-day total to $91,801.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights - November 13, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! Round Highlights

The Jeopardy! round started with categories like Whosolvedit?, World History, Let’s Get Baking, College Life, Playing Their Real Mom Or Dad, and Drop It….

Harrison Whitaker took control after answering the first Daily Double. He played well early in the game, exhibiting his wide range of abilities.

After 15 clues, the scores were as follows:

Harrison: $7,400 (8 correct, 0 incorrect)

Sheila: $600 (2 correct, 1 incorrect)

David: $400 (2 correct, 1 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights

Categories like Democracies, Plants & Animals, There's A Name For That Job, Jukebox Musicals, Opposites, and A Tract kept Double Jeopardy finalists guessing. After splitting the Daily Doubles, Harrison dominated the board. His rapid, precise responses gave him a commanding lead.

By the end of the round, Harrison had a near-unbeatable score:

Harrison: 34 correct, 2 incorrect

Sheila: 13 correct, 4 incorrect

David: 5 correct, 3 incorrect



The scores at the end of Double Jeopardy were:

Harrison: $30,600

Sheila: $6,600

David: $1,400

Final Jeopardy! Round Highlights

In Final Jeopardy!, the category was Civil War Veterans, with the clue reading:

“12 years before his death out West, he led a charge at the Battle of Trevilian Station in 1864.”

The correct response was “Who is George Custer?”

The scores after Final Jeopardy were:

David: $1,400 + $5 = $1,405

Sheila: $6,600 + $3,500 = $10,100

Harrison: $30,600 + $1,400 = $32,000 (3-day total: $91,801)

Harrison Whitaker emerged victorious once again, marking his third consecutive win.

Jeopardy! champion Harrison Whitaker won again. Correct answers and strategic play helped him win easily. Harrison's streak made him a standout contender despite tough competition. After three days and $91,801, Harrison will play his fourth game tomorrow. This contestant is on a roll, and fans want to see if he can continue. Viewers eagerly await more exciting matchups and dynamic performances like Harrison's on Jeopardy!