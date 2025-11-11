Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 12, 2025, Wednesday

On November 12, 2025, Jeopardy! contestants competed for the top spot. Terre Haute researcher Harrison Whitaker sought his third win. His opponents were Bridgeport, Connecticut, insurance reinspector Greg Saunders and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, assessment specialist Lynette Perloff. He had already scored $34,801 in his previous games.
Another dramatic round of competition saw Harrison Whitaker win with $25,000. His second straight win brought his 2-day total to $59,801. All contestants correctly answered "What is Theranos?" in the Final Jeopardy category, "Businesses," which was crucial. Harrison's early play sealed his win.
The Jeopardy! Round for November 12, 2025, was filled with intense action. The round featured six categories: Playing A Classical Number, The NAACP Image Awards, 3 Of A Kind, I’m A Swole Man, Above Deck, and American Revolution.
Harrison Whitaker won the round with 11 correct answers and one Daily Double miss. Harrison Whitaker's performance ended Jeopardy! Round $6,600. After some difficulty, Greg Saunders answered two clues correctly to win $1,400. Lynnette Perloff started poorly, getting no answers by the 15th clue and sitting at $0.
By the end of the Jeopardy! Round, the scores were as follows:
In the Double Jeopardy! round, the categories were even more challenging: World Geography, Mashed-Up Play Titles, I’m Inside Your Head, Spill The “T”, Movie Settings, and Colorful Language.
Harrison Whitaker added to his lead by answering 13 clues correctly. His only loss was missing the last Daily Double.
By the end of the Double Jeopardy! round, the scores were:
The Final Jeopardy! category for November 12, 2025, was Businesses, and the clue was:
"A 2018 book about this company once valued at $9 billion was titled 'Bad Blood.'"
Three contestants correctly responded with "What is Theranos?"
However, Harrison’s strong position throughout the game helped him maintain his lead, and he added $1,200 to his total.
Jeopardy! Round
Categories: Playing A Classical Number, The NAACP Image Awards, 3 Of A Kind, I’m A Swole Man, Above Deck, American Revolution
Key Moments in Jeopardy! Round:
Jeopardy! Round Stats (After 15 Clues):
Player Highlights:
Jeopardy! Round Final Scores:
Double Jeopardy! Round
Categories: World Geography, Mashed-Up Play Titles, I’m Inside Your Head, Spill The “T”, Movie Settings, Colorful Language
Key Moments in Double Jeopardy! Round:
Double Jeopardy! Stats (After Round):
Double Jeopardy! Round Final Scores:
Final Jeopardy! (Category: Theranos)
Results After Final Jeopardy:
Jeopardy! tonight featured three diverse contestants with unique styles. The Philadelphia assessment specialist Lynette Perloff struggled but had potential. Her resilience helped her win $7,995 after a rough start. Bridgeport insurance reinspector Greg Saunders fought hard but couldn't match Harrison. He earned $8,001. Terre Haute researcher Harrison Whitaker won his second straight with a dominant performance. In two days, he earned $59,801, demonstrating his skill in all areas.
The November 12, 2025, Jeopardy! episode featured Harrison Whitaker's stellar performance, winning $25,000. He has $59,801 after two days. Harrison's strategic play and broad knowledge made him a formidable opponent. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.
TOPICS: Jeopardy!