Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 12, 2025, Wednesday

On November 12, 2025, Jeopardy! contestants competed for the top spot. Terre Haute researcher Harrison Whitaker sought his third win. His opponents were Bridgeport, Connecticut, insurance reinspector Greg Saunders and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, assessment specialist Lynette Perloff. He had already scored $34,801 in his previous games.

Another dramatic round of competition saw Harrison Whitaker win with $25,000. His second straight win brought his 2-day total to $59,801. All contestants correctly answered "What is Theranos?" in the Final Jeopardy category, "Businesses," which was crucial. Harrison's early play sealed his win.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights - November 12, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy! Round Highlights

The Jeopardy! Round for November 12, 2025, was filled with intense action. The round featured six categories: Playing A Classical Number, The NAACP Image Awards, 3 Of A Kind, I’m A Swole Man, Above Deck, and American Revolution.

Harrison Whitaker won the round with 11 correct answers and one Daily Double miss. Harrison Whitaker's performance ended Jeopardy! Round $6,600. After some difficulty, Greg Saunders answered two clues correctly to win $1,400. Lynnette Perloff started poorly, getting no answers by the 15th clue and sitting at $0.



Harrison: $11,000

Greg: $2,200

Lynette: $400

Double Jeopardy! Round Highlights

In the Double Jeopardy! round, the categories were even more challenging: World Geography, Mashed-Up Play Titles, I’m Inside Your Head, Spill The “T”, Movie Settings, and Colorful Language.

Harrison Whitaker added to his lead by answering 13 clues correctly. His only loss was missing the last Daily Double.

Greg Saunders and Lynette Perloff tried to catch Harrison, but Harrison's consistency kept them behind.

Greg answered 10 clues correctly, ending the round with $5,800.

Lynette managed to answer 6 clues correctly but still found herself in third place with $4,000.



Harrison: $23,800

Greg: $5,800

Lynette: $4,000

Final Jeopardy! Round Highlights

The Final Jeopardy! category for November 12, 2025, was Businesses, and the clue was:

"A 2018 book about this company once valued at $9 billion was titled 'Bad Blood.'"

Three contestants correctly responded with "What is Theranos?"

However, Harrison’s strong position throughout the game helped him maintain his lead, and he added $1,200 to his total.

Harrison: $23,800 + $1,200 = $25,000

Greg: $5,800 + $2,201 = $8,001

Lynette: $4,000 + $3,995 = $7,995

This win secured Harrison's second consecutive victory and his 2-day total of $59,801.

Categories: Playing A Classical Number, The NAACP Image Awards, 3 Of A Kind, I’m A Swole Man, Above Deck, American Revolution

Harrison made one mistake on the Daily Double but performed strongly.

Harrison finished with 11 correct answers and $6,600.

Greg had 2 correct answers and $1,400.

Lynette had 0 correct answers and $0.

Harrison: 11 correct, 1 incorrect

Greg: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Lynette: 0 correct, 0 incorrect

Lynette: Former computer programmer from the late ’80s, aiming to be an NFL assistant coach.

Greg: Father of Brandon Blackwell.

Harrison: Former participant on University Challenge, similar to Brandon Blackwell.

Harrison: $11,000

Greg: $2,200

Lynette: $400

Categories: World Geography, Mashed-Up Play Titles, I’m Inside Your Head, Spill The “T”, Movie Settings, Colorful Language

Harrison continued his dominant performance, answering 13 correctly after the break.

Harrison had one incorrect response on the final Daily Double.

Greg and Lynette struggled to catch up with Harrison’s lead.

Harrison: 35 correct, 3 incorrect

Greg: 10 correct, 1 incorrect

Lynette: 6 correct, 2 incorrect

Total Unplayed Clues This Season: 6 (None in today's game)



Harrison: $23,800

Greg: $5,800

Lynette: $4,000

Final Jeopardy! (Category: Theranos)

Lynette: $4,000 + $3,995 = $7,995

Greg: $5,800 + $2,201 = $8,001

Harrison: $23,800 + $1,200 = $25,000 (2-day total: $59,801)

Harrison’s 2-Day Total: $59,801

Harrison is set to return for his third game tomorrow!

Jeopardy! tonight featured three diverse contestants with unique styles. The Philadelphia assessment specialist Lynette Perloff struggled but had potential. Her resilience helped her win $7,995 after a rough start. Bridgeport insurance reinspector Greg Saunders fought hard but couldn't match Harrison. He earned $8,001. Terre Haute researcher Harrison Whitaker won his second straight with a dominant performance. In two days, he earned $59,801, demonstrating his skill in all areas.

The November 12, 2025, Jeopardy! episode featured Harrison Whitaker's stellar performance, winning $25,000. He has $59,801 after two days. Harrison's strategic play and broad knowledge made him a formidable opponent. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.