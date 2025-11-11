Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 11, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! episode on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 brought a thrilling competition between three contestants. The episode was anticipated because of the five-time champion possibility.

Harrison Whitaker won Jeopardy! with a strong final round. He defeated Allegra, who had dominated Jeopardy! for days, to start a new chapter. Harrison's quick thinking and strategy won him the game. Tomorrow, he will defend his title against new challengers.

Jeopardy!'s challenging trivia and competitive spirit have made it a fan favorite for decades. Each episode showcases the contestants' intelligence, engaging viewers.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode on November 11, 2025, Tuesday

Jeopardy! Round

The Jeopardy! round on November 11, 2025, had several categories starting from A Salute To Veterans Day; “O” Is The Only Vowel, The Rules Of The Game, Lit Brit Lit, The Bear, and Chicagoland Dining Options.



Allegra Kuney, the reigning champion, started the round strong with quick responses, taking a big lead. By the first break, Allegra had $3,600, Jessica Marshall $1,800, and Harrison Whitaker $1,000.



Allegra continued to dominate, answering questions correctly and without errors. Harrison gambled on the Daily Double and lost, dropping him to $0. Despite this setback, Harrison stayed competitive throughout the round.



At the end of the Jeopardy! round, the scores were:

Allegra: $4,600 (8 correct, 0 incorrect)

Jessica: $3,200 (8 correct, 1 incorrect)

Harrison: $600 (9 correct, 2 incorrect)

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round categories included A, B Seas, Science, Islam & Judaism, Flying Colors, Antonyms, and TV with Some History.

Allegra and Harrison found the Daily Double and bet aggressively to win. Allegra answered questions across categories accurately, while Harrison gained ground with strategic answers.

After the Double Jeopardy! round, Harrison had a slim lead of $19,000. Jessica trailed Allegra at $17,400, but she had $10,000.



The scores at the conclusion of the Double Jeopardy! round were:

Harrison: $19,000 (21 correct, 3 incorrect)

Allegra: $17,400 (19 correct, 0 incorrect)

Jessica: $10,000 (14 correct, 2 incorrect)

Final Jeopardy! Round

In Final Jeopardy!, the category was Romans.

The clue asked, “In a work likely written in the 170s, this leader wondered what were ancient generals “compared to Diogenes…& Socrates?”

The correct response was “Who is Marcus Aurelius?”

All three contestants provided correct responses, but Harrison’s lead was too much for Allegra to overcome.

Harrison’s final score was $34,801 after wagering $15,801.

Allegra’s final score was $22,400 after wagering $5,000.

Jessica’s final score was $2,500 after wagering $7,500.

Harrison Whitaker emerged as the new Jeopardy! champion, securing a one-day total of $34,801.

Jessica Marshall played well despite losing, keeping a steady pace. She performed well in some categories, keeping up with the others.

Harrison Whitaker's Jeopardy! win tonight, November 11, 2025, capped an episode of strategy and quick thinking. His win over Allegra Kuney, a tough opponent in recent episodes, shows how competitive this season has been. His $34,801 final score guarantees a title defense tomorrow. Jeopardy! Episodes are available on Hulu.