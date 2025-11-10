Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 10, 2025, Monday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

Jeopardy! Monday, November 10, 2025, featured another episode with the highest score, knowledge, and new contestants. Fans of the iconic quiz show were treated to a thrilling contest between three contestants. As always, the competition tested their knowledge in many categories.

Today's Jeopardy champ! Allegra Kuney retained her championship title for a fourth day. Her victory established her as a tournament powerhouse. Allegra's Double Jeopardy! strategy survived Matt Eisenberg and Morgan Connolly's challenges. Round and strong Final Jeopardy performance! helped her win.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! Episode Highlights November 10, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy Round

The Jeopardy round kicked off with a competitive start. The categories were diverse, including 3 Letters, 2 Meanings, Noshing At The Team’s Stadium, and Skin Conditions.

Matt Eisenberg led with $3,600 at the first break, followed by Morgan Connolly with $2,600 and Allegra with $2,000. Contestants answered five questions correctly from evenly distributed clues. After Jeopardy, Matt had $6,000, Morgan $4,800, and Allegra $2,000.

Double Jeopardy Round

In Double Jeopardy!, the game heated up. On the second Daily Double, Matt missed a chance to extend his lead. By strategically betting on the third Daily Double, Allegra took control after this mistake. Her calculated bets and knowledge of “Poets & Poetry” and “The James Gang” helped her win.

After Double Jeopardy!, Allegra led with $19,200, followed by Matt with $15,400 and Morgan with $10,800. This created a thrilling Final Jeopardy! round where any of the three could win, depending on their wagers and answers.

Final Jeopardy Round

The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category of Geographic Naming.

The clue read: In 1859 the name of this political unit was chosen by Victoria, who liked herself better than James Cook, another possible honoree

The correct response: What is Queensland?

Morgan Connolly scored $2,300 for answering “What is the Virgin Islands?” incorrectly. Matt Eisenberg's incorrect answer, “What is an honor to p,” dropped him to $5,400. Allegra Kuney's incorrect answer, “What are provinces?” didn't stop her earnings, which were impressive. She won her fourth straight with $7,599.

Game Recap and Tonight’s Game Stats (November 10, 2025)

Jeopardy! Round Categories:

3 Letters, 2 Meanings

Putting In Your 2 Cents Internationally

Noshing At The Team’s Stadium

Potpourri

Skin Conditions

President Cleveland, With Your Old Pal Grover



Statistics at First Break (15 clues):

Matt: 5 correct, 0 incorrect, $3,600

Allegra: 5 correct, 1 incorrect, $2,600

Morgan: 5 correct, 0 incorrect, $1,800



Interviews:

Morgan shares a birthday with Alex Trebek.

Matt went to the Cubs game that Ken Jennings led “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” at.

Allegra studies tarot card readers and psychics for her Ph.D.

Statistics after Jeopardy Round:

Matt: 10 correct, 1 incorrect, $6,000

Morgan: 9 correct, 1 incorrect, $4,800

Allegra: 8 correct, 3 incorrect, $2,000

Double Jeopardy! Round Categories:

A World Of History

Poets & Poetry

Criminal Behavior

The James Gang

The “Pit” Crew

Multi-Hyphenates

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Allegra: 19 correct, 3 incorrect, $19,200

Matt: 18 correct, 2 incorrect, $15,400

Morgan: 15 correct, 2 incorrect, $10,800



Final Jeopardy! Clue:

Category: Geographic Naming

Clue: "In 1859 the name of this political unit was chosen by Victoria, who liked herself better than James Cook, another possible honoree."

Correct answer: Queensland

Final Jeopardy Results:

Morgan: $10,800 - $8,500 = $2,300 (Incorrect response: “What is the Virgin Islands”)

Matt: $15,400 - $10,000 = $5,400 (Incorrect response: “What is an honor to p”)

Allegra: $19,200 - $11,601 = $7,599 (Incorrect response: “What are provinces?”)

Tonight’s Final Score:

Allegra: $7,599 (4-day total: $92,600)

Over $92,000 in four days puts Allegra one step closer to qualifying for future tournaments. Jeopardy! fans can expect more thrilling episodes as competition heats up. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.