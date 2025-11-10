Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 10, 2025, Monday

Jeopardy! Monday, November 10, 2025, featured another episode with the highest score, knowledge, and new contestants. Fans of the iconic quiz show were treated to a thrilling contest between three contestants. As always, the competition tested their knowledge in many categories.
Today's Jeopardy champ! Allegra Kuney retained her championship title for a fourth day. Her victory established her as a tournament powerhouse. Allegra's Double Jeopardy! strategy survived Matt Eisenberg and Morgan Connolly's challenges. Round and strong Final Jeopardy performance! helped her win.
The Jeopardy round kicked off with a competitive start. The categories were diverse, including 3 Letters, 2 Meanings, Noshing At The Team’s Stadium, and Skin Conditions.
Matt Eisenberg led with $3,600 at the first break, followed by Morgan Connolly with $2,600 and Allegra with $2,000. Contestants answered five questions correctly from evenly distributed clues. After Jeopardy, Matt had $6,000, Morgan $4,800, and Allegra $2,000.
In Double Jeopardy!, the game heated up. On the second Daily Double, Matt missed a chance to extend his lead. By strategically betting on the third Daily Double, Allegra took control after this mistake. Her calculated bets and knowledge of “Poets & Poetry” and “The James Gang” helped her win.
After Double Jeopardy!, Allegra led with $19,200, followed by Matt with $15,400 and Morgan with $10,800. This created a thrilling Final Jeopardy! round where any of the three could win, depending on their wagers and answers.
The Final Jeopardy! clue in the category of Geographic Naming.
The clue read: In 1859 the name of this political unit was chosen by Victoria, who liked herself better than James Cook, another possible honoree
The correct response: What is Queensland?
Morgan Connolly scored $2,300 for answering “What is the Virgin Islands?” incorrectly. Matt Eisenberg's incorrect answer, “What is an honor to p,” dropped him to $5,400. Allegra Kuney's incorrect answer, “What are provinces?” didn't stop her earnings, which were impressive. She won her fourth straight with $7,599.
Over $92,000 in four days puts Allegra one step closer to qualifying for future tournaments. Jeopardy! fans can expect more thrilling episodes as competition heats up. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.
