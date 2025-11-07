Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 7, 2025, Friday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

On November 7, 2025, Friday, the competition on Jeopardy! ended with a spectacular victory for Allegra Kuney. Allegra had a chance to win her third match and qualify for the 2027 Tournament of Champions as a returning champion with two wins. She won with a strong Final Jeopardy! finish after a solid game.

Allegra played Larisa Mount, a Morgantown doctoral student, and Mason Hendrix, a Phoenix judicial law clerk, tonight. Allegra won after a tense battle, earning $85,001 over her three-day streak and setting herself up for her fourth win on Monday.

Tonight’s Jeopardy! Episode highlights - November 7, 2025

Jeopardy! Round Recap

The Jeopardy! Round featured six categories: Around New York City, That’s A Fact, Crossword Clues "O", We Are Family, I Wanna Put On My Bougie Shoes, and Disco Inferno.



Allegra led early on, winning the We Are Family Daily Double for $1,200. She led with $3,800 after the first break. Allegra's quick buzzer answers—8 correct, 2 incorrect—put her in a good position. Trailing $600, Larisa answered 1 question correctly and had no errors. Mason got 3 questions right but 2 wrong, leaving him with $200.



By the time the Jeopardy! Round concluded, Allegra had built a significant lead with $4,200. Larisa followed with $1,600, and Mason, unfortunately, was in the red with -$400.

Double Jeopardy! Round Recap

The Double Jeopardy! Round included six new categories: Historic African Figures, The Television Setting, Facts About Classical Composers, It’s Fiction Science, Laying Down The Latin Law Lingo, and Triple Rhyme Time.

Following her Jeopardy! win, Allegra dominated this section. Mason could have recovered with the Daily Double in this round, but he answered incorrectly, leaving him the only contestant unable to compete in Final Jeopardy!.

Allegra correctly answered 27 questions but had 6 incorrect responses.

Larisa answered 7 questions correctly and had 1 incorrect response.

Mason, despite having 11 correct answers, struggled with 6 incorrect responses.

At the end of Double Jeopardy!, Allegra had amassed $15,500, with Larisa at $4,000. Mason, with a negative score of -$400, did not qualify for Final Jeopardy!.

Final Jeopardy! Round Recap

The Final Jeopardy! category was 1960s Movies, and the clue was:

"Producer Arthur Jacobs told Rod Serling he’d win an Oscar for his script for this; Serling asked instead for a crate of bananas."

Correct response: What is Planet of the Apes?

Allegra responded with "What is Planet of the Apes?" and earned $4,500, bringing her total to $20,000.

Larisa wagered her entire score of $4,000 but answered incorrectly, leaving her with $0.

Mason, due to his negative score, was unable to participate in Final Jeopardy!.

Allegra’s correct response secured her third consecutive win and a grand total of $85,001 for the week, setting her up for another chance at victory on Monday.

Jeopardy! Game Recap (Friday, November 7, 2025)

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Around New York City; That’s A Fact; Crossword Clues “O”; We Are Family; I Wanna Put On My Bougie Shoes; Disco Inferno

Daily Double: Allegra picked up the Daily Double in a favorable category for her, earning $1,200.

Score after 15 clues:

Allegra: $3,800 (8 correct, 2 incorrect)

Larisa: $600 (1 correct, 0 incorrect)

Mason: $200 (3 correct, 2 incorrect)

Player Interviews:

Larisa: Taught in international schools in Qatar and China.

Mason: Took the bar exam three weeks before getting “The Call.”

Allegra: Has a compulsion to touch hot grills at hibachi restaurants.



Jeopardy! Round Stats (After 30 Clues):

Allegra: 15 correct, 4 incorrect

Larisa: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Mason: 4 correct, 3 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Allegra: $4,200

Larisa: $1,600

Mason: -$400

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: Historic African Figures; The Television Setting; Facts About Classical Composers; It’s Fiction Science; Laying Down The Latin Law Lingo; Triple Rhyme Time

Daily Double 2: Mason had a chance to get out of the red but was incorrect.

Daily Double 3: Allegra’s correct response helped her solidify a runaway lead.

Double Jeopardy Stats:

Allegra: 27 correct, 6 incorrect

Larisa: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Mason: 11 correct, 6 incorrect

Unplayed clues this season: 6 (None today)



Scores before Final Jeopardy:

Allegra: $15,500

Larisa: $4,000

Mason: -$400

Final Jeopardy Results:

Mason: -$400 (Did not participate in Final Jeopardy due to negative score)

Larisa: $4,000 – $4,000 = $0 (Responded “What is hi mom & dad! <3”)

Allegra: $15,500 + $4,500 = $20,000 (Responded “What is The Planet of the Apes?”)

Total for Allegra’s 3-day run: $85,001

Allegra's next game: Will compete for her 4th win on Monday.

Tonight's thrilling Jeopardy! episode saw Allegra Kuney win again, extending her winning streak to three days. With impressive performances in Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy!, she won her third game with $20,000. Allegra's win brought her earnings to $85,001, and she could win again next week.