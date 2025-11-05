Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 5, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy!'s thrilling episode on November 5, 2025, featured three fierce competitors. The game's top spot battle was full of strategic moves and gameplay. The stakes were highest during Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy!, so viewers watched the drama build.
Allegra Kuney reigned as Jeopardy! champion after this thrilling episode. Allegra, a Ph.D. candidate from New Brunswick, New Jersey won $26,600 after answering the Final Jeopardy question. Her show performance presented her vast knowledge and strategic use of Daily Doubles.
The Jeopardy! Round opened with a range of categories, including Countries Ending in ‘N,’ Product Placement and Celebrity Siblings.
Beginning with 7 correct answers, Beltsville, Maryland, middle school history teacher Joseph Evans dominated. His early performance earned him $4,800 after 15 clues. However, Allegra Kuney strategically answered and found the first Daily Double after the break.
Jeopardy! Round Scores:
The round brought in new categories like Books & Authors, Atlas Obscura and Movie Title Change A Letter.
Allegra's game yielded both Daily Doubles this round. Her cautious betting on both Daily Doubles kept her ahead. Joseph and Sofia performed well, but Allegra's lead made her a formidable contender.
Double Jeopardy! Round Scores:
The final question was in the category of 11th Century Europe.
The clue: Within one year of its consecration, this building hosted a royal funeral & 1 or 2 coronations
The correct response was "What is Westminster Abbey?"
Allegra added $800 to her total, pushing her final score to $26,600, while Joseph and Sofia also earned respectable amounts.
Final Jeopardy! Round Scores:
Jeopardy! Round:
Scores at Break:
Statistics at Break (15 clues):
Interviews:
Jeopardy! Round Summary:
Allegra found the Daily Double after the break and took the lead.
Scores after the Jeopardy! Round:
Double Jeopardy! Round:
Statistics after Double Jeopardy:
Scores going into Final Jeopardy:
Final Jeopardy:
Category: 11th Century Europe
All contestants correctly answered: "What is Westminster Abbey?"
Final Scores:
Jeopardy! continues to be entertaining and educational. Contestants face history and pop culture questions. Daily Doubles and strategic wagering add strategy and keep players and viewers interested. Tonight's episode featured great gameplay and a well-deserved win for Allegra who will defend her title tomorrow.
Tonight's Jeopardy! showed the skill and knowledge needed to win. Allegra Kuney prevailed through strategy and hard work. Sofia Meisburger and Joseph Evans played well but Allegra held her own. Allegra will defend her title tomorrow after a strong $26,600 total. All Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.
TOPICS: Jeopardy!