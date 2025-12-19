Who won Jeopardy! Second Chance Final? Details explored

Jeopardy! (Image via YouTube)

Jeopardy! season 42 saw the return of three contestants on Thursday’s Second Chance Tournament, all competing for another chance to try to win:

Teacher, Eugene Huang from Paramus, New Jersey.

Trivia host Dave Widmayer from Portland, Oregon.

Pete Johnston, filmmaker and educator, originally from Alma, Michigan.

The Final Jeopardy! in the category "U.S. Presidents" for Thursday, December 18, 2025, in the game 74 was:

His mom, Eliza, the first mother to attend her son’s inauguration, survived him by about 6 years; his wife, by 36 The correct response was: Who is James A. Garfield?

The game ended with a triple stumper as Dave answered "William Henry Harrison," betting his all $4,000 and was left with nothing.

Pete came up with Harrison, too, and lost his whole $7,400. While Eugene answered, "Franklin D. Roosevelt."

He lost half his score, leaving him with $6,000 that will be added to his score when the trio returns on Friday for part two of the Second Chance final.

Jeopardy! episode highlights: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Jeopardy! Round

Categories: Tis The Season, Art & Artists, The 14th Century, New In The Cambridge Dictionary, Civics and Before Children.

The round exploded out of the gate as the trio cleared nearly a third of the board before the first break, with no Daily Double yet.

Eugene jumped ahead early, nailing the $600 "Tis the Season" clue about the PGA kicking off its 2025 season in Maui.

By interviews, he led at $4,200, Dave had $3,000, and Pete $2,800. Eugene shared he prepped by watching Ken's YouTube study tips, as he said, “In terms of learning things, I learned by watching you, Ken.”

Pete seized control and hit the Daily Double in the Civics category ($1,000):

"The 5th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution enshrine this 2-word guarantee of a fair trial." Correct Response: What is Due Process?

With $2,800, he went all-in true Daily Double on "What is habeas corpus?" which was wrong, dropping him hard.

Eugene dominated the sports category late to hold the lead.

Final Scores were:

Eugene Huang: $6,000

Dave Widmayer: $4,600

Pete Johnston: $600

Round Stats:

Eugene: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

Dave: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

Pete: 10 correct, 3 incorrect

Double Jeopardy! Round

Categories: Bodies Of Water, Literary Awards, The Life Of A Showgirl, Useful Plants, Law & Order, and Before Children.

Pete kicked it off and instantly caught the first Daily Double in The Life Of A Showgirl ($2,000):

"This American was a sensation at the Folies Bergere, dancing while wearing not much but a skirt ornamented with bananas." Correct Response: Who is Josephine Baker?

Trailing at $600, he bet the max $2,000 on "Carmen Miranda," which was wrong, dropping $1,400. But Pete clawed back strong, going 3/5 in plants and law.

Dave, meanwhile, built to $8,200 before hitting the second Daily Double in Bodies Of Water ($1,600):

"Care to Gdansk? Then come on down to the mouth of this river, its country’s longest." Correct Response: What is the Vistula?

He wagered $4,200 on "What is the Dnieper?", which was wrong again, which plunged him to third. Eugene stayed steady, perfect in rebounds.

Final Scores:

Eugene Huang: $12,000

Pete Johnston: $7,400

Dave Widmayer: $4,000

Round Stats:

Eugene: 7 correct, 2 incorrect (16 total correct, 2 incorrect for the game)

Pete: 10 correct, 2 incorrect (20 total correct, 5 incorrect for the game)

Dave: 5 correct, 2 incorrect (14 total correct, 2 incorrect for the game)

Final Jeopardy!

Category: U.S. Presidents

Clue: "His mom, Eliza, the first mother to attend her son’s inauguration, survived him by about 6 years, his wife, by 36." Correct response: James A. Garfield

The round featured a triple stumper:

Dave answered, " Who is William Henry Harrison? " wagering $4,000 and left with nothing.

Pete also answered, " Who is William Henry Harrison?" wagering $7,400, and he too lost it all.

Eugene's response was, "Who is Franklin D. Roosevelt?" He wagered $6,000 and lost, leaving him with $6,000.

Eugene carries a slim lead into Part 2 when he would play Jeopardy! against Pete and Dave on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates.