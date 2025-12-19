Type keyword(s) to search

Who won Jeopardy! Second Chance Final? Details explored

Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament Final Part 1 ended with Eugene Huang leading $6000 after epic Daily Double misses and a shocking Final Jeopardy triple stumper on James Garfield.
Friday 12/19/2025 at 1:41AM EST
Friday 12/19/2025 at 1:41AM EST
  • Jeopardy! (Image via YouTube)
    Jeopardy! (Image via YouTube)

    Jeopardy! season 42 saw the return of three contestants on Thursday’s Second Chance Tournament, all competing for another chance to try to win:

    • Teacher, Eugene Huang from Paramus, New Jersey.
    • Trivia host Dave Widmayer from Portland, Oregon.
    • Pete Johnston, filmmaker and educator, originally from Alma, Michigan.

    The Final Jeopardy! in the category "U.S. Presidents" for Thursday, December 18, 2025, in the game 74 was:

    His mom, Eliza, the first mother to attend her son’s inauguration, survived him by about 6 years; his wife, by 36

    The correct response was: Who is James A. Garfield?

    The game ended with a triple stumper as Dave answered "William Henry Harrison," betting his all $4,000 and was left with nothing.

    Pete came up with Harrison, too, and lost his whole $7,400. While Eugene answered, "Franklin D. Roosevelt."

    He lost half his score, leaving him with $6,000 that will be added to his score when the trio returns on Friday for part two of the Second Chance final.

    Jeopardy! episode highlights: Thursday, December 18, 2025

     

    Jeopardy! Round

    Categories: Tis The Season, Art & Artists, The 14th Century, New In The Cambridge Dictionary, Civics and Before Children.

    The round exploded out of the gate as the trio cleared nearly a third of the board before the first break, with no Daily Double yet.

    Eugene jumped ahead early, nailing the $600 "Tis the Season" clue about the PGA kicking off its 2025 season in Maui. 

    By interviews, he led at $4,200, Dave had $3,000, and Pete $2,800. Eugene shared he prepped by watching Ken's YouTube study tips, as he said, “In terms of learning things, I learned by watching you, Ken.” 

    Pete seized control and hit the Daily Double in the Civics category ($1,000):

    "The 5th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution enshrine this 2-word guarantee of a fair trial."

    Correct Response: What is Due Process?

    With $2,800, he went all-in true Daily Double on "What is habeas corpus?" which was wrong, dropping him hard.

    Eugene dominated the sports category late to hold the lead.

    Final Scores were:

    • Eugene Huang: $6,000

    • Dave Widmayer: $4,600

    • Pete Johnston: $600

    Round Stats:

    • Eugene: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

    • Dave: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

    • Pete: 10 correct, 3 incorrect

    Double Jeopardy! Round

    Categories: Bodies Of Water, Literary Awards, The Life Of A Showgirl, Useful Plants, Law & Order, and Before Children.

    Pete kicked it off and instantly caught the first Daily Double in The Life Of A Showgirl ($2,000):

    "This American was a sensation at the Folies Bergere, dancing while wearing not much but a skirt ornamented with bananas."

    Correct Response: Who is Josephine Baker?

    Trailing at $600, he bet the max $2,000 on "Carmen Miranda," which was wrong, dropping $1,400. But Pete clawed back strong, going 3/5 in plants and law.

    Dave, meanwhile, built to $8,200 before hitting the second Daily Double in Bodies Of Water ($1,600):

    "Care to Gdansk? Then come on down to the mouth of this river, its country’s longest."

    Correct Response: What is the Vistula?

    He wagered $4,200 on "What is the Dnieper?", which was wrong again, which plunged him to third. Eugene stayed steady, perfect in rebounds.

    Final Scores:

    • Eugene Huang: $12,000

    • Pete Johnston: $7,400

    • Dave Widmayer: $4,000

    Round Stats:

    • Eugene: 7 correct, 2 incorrect (16 total correct, 2 incorrect for the game)

    • Pete: 10 correct, 2 incorrect (20 total correct, 5 incorrect for the game)

    • Dave: 5 correct, 2 incorrect (14 total correct, 2 incorrect for the game)

    Final Jeopardy!

    Category: U.S. Presidents
    Clue: "His mom, Eliza, the first mother to attend her son’s inauguration, survived him by about 6 years, his wife, by 36."

    Correct response: James A. Garfield 

    The round featured a triple stumper:

    • Dave answered, "Who is William Henry Harrison?" wagering $4,000 and left with nothing.

    • Pete also answered, "Who is William Henry Harrison?" wagering $7,400, and he too lost it all.

    • Eugene's response was, "Who is Franklin D. Roosevelt?" He wagered $6,000 and lost, leaving him with $6,000.

    Eugene carries a slim lead into Part 2 when he would play Jeopardy! against Pete and Dave on Friday, December 19, 2025.

