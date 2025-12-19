Hazel and PM bring Vancouver's fearless drag scene to Canada's Drag Race Season 6

Canada’s Drag Race Season 6 (Image via Crave)

Hazel and PM have emerged as two of the most closely watched competitors on Canada’s Drag Race Season 6, bringing Vancouver’s expansive and unconventional drag scene into sharp focus as the series returns to Crave.

Competing for a $100,000 prize and the title of Canada’s Next Drag Superstar, the pair entered the competition not only as individual artists, but also as close friends representing British Columbia and the West Coast on one of the country’s biggest drag platforms.

Canada’s Drag Race Season 6 premiered in November, introducing 11 competitors from across the country. Among them were Hazel, known in Vancouver for high-glamor performances rooted in athletic precision, and PM, a nonbinary performer whose drag draws heavily from years of ballet training and creature-based design.

Their presence has underscored the breadth of Vancouver drag, which spans pageantry, performance art, movement-driven drag, and experimental aesthetics.

The two artists shared the stage in a recent lip sync to Avril Lavigne and Nicki Minaj’s “Dumb Blonde,” a performance that resulted in Hazel’s elimination.

Despite that outcome, both competitors left a distinct mark on Canada’s Drag Race through their approaches to performance, competition, and representation.

In a recent interview with Vancouver Magazine, Hazel and PM shared their experience on the show and how has it affected their careers and influenced many a the same time.

For Hazel, appearing on Canada’s Drag Race marked a continuation of a journey shaped by community. She said,



“Vancouver’s drag scene shaped me in the way that I finally figured out who I am as a person. I identify as a queer individual, and once I joined drag, I found my community, the people I feel comfortable with and not feel crazy around.”



Hazel described the responsibility that comes with competing on Canada’s Drag Race as larger than individual success, saying,



“The past three episodes have been really cool to see, with me and PM showing our strengths of who we are as performers and what we can do. And it’s a lot of pressure. You’re not only representing B.C., but you’re representing the whole West Coast. This is the Olympics of drag for Canada, and you want to put your best foot forward in any challenge because all eyes are on you. You’re being judged not just by the judges, but by the world.”



PM echoed that sense of regional pride while emphasizing the diversity of Vancouver’s drag ecosystem. She said,



“I’d say Vancouver has probably one of the best drag scenes in the world. We have so many different avenues you can explore: drag queens, drag kings, drag things, drag monsters. Vancouver is very limitless.”



Unlike more traditional drag aesthetics often showcased on television, PM’s work leans heavily into unconventional forms. PM said,



“I don’t come from the classic, pretty drag world that we see a lot on TV; I do a lot more creature creation. So going into the show, I really wanted to make sure that I stay true to why I do drag, and represent all of the artsy weirdos in the city, because we got a lot of them.”



Both performers arrived at Canada’s Drag Race with extensive performance backgrounds outside drag.

Hazel previously competed as a national-level diver, a foundation she says directly informs her work on stage. Hazel said,



“I was a competitive diver before, was on a national team a few times and then I really used those skills and brought them into my drag career. Diving taught me about control, flexibility, hard work and dedication.”



Hazel framed drag as a discipline that mirrors sport. She said,



“Drag is like a sport. I view drag as a sport. We’re all in this as a team, but we also have to one up each other because we want to be the best, right? You just want to boom, boom, boom and get to the top.”



PM’s foundation comes from 17 years of ballet training, including time in a contemporary ballet company. She said,



“I trained and danced basically my whole life. I did 17 years of ballet training, went to school for it, got into a contemporary ballet company and realized that it was not the place for me.”



Movement remains central to PM’s drag. She said,



“I feel like my drag always stems from movement; I always think about the music or what my body will do before I conceptualize the look or the face or any of that. It’s my focus, it’s what I love to do.”



Preparation for Canada’s Drag Race differed for each performer. Hazel described the compressed timeline leading into filming. She said,



“You only have a couple of weeks to get all your outfits and everything made, and then you have to go film right away. So you’re in a high-stress, high-pressure situation the entire time.”



PM’s journey to Season 6 followed multiple auditions and deliberate pauses. She said,



“I auditioned for Season 2 and 3, and then I took Season 4 and 5 off because I wanted to focus on why I did drag and my love for it instead of trying to cater it to a TV show. This year, all of the pieces just seemed to click.”



Season 6 itself has introduced new competitive dynamics. Hazel described the season’s structure as more overtly strategic. She said:



“For this season, we’re playing drag race. We’re doing it like Big Brother, Survivor—alliances with alliances. There are twists and turns happening every episode.”



PM characterized the season as unusually transparent. She said,



“I feel like this season is very honest, and we’re there to play the game. Everyone is such a unique personality this year.”



Beyond results, both performers emphasized representation as their lasting contribution to Canada’s Drag Race. Hazel said,



“I really want people to watch the show and take away that you can be whoever the hell you want to be. Glue a wig on and live your best life.”



PM added,



“The path you think you might go down isn’t always the one you end up on, and that’s really okay.”



