Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 6, 2025, Thursday

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, Allegra Kuney won Jeopardy! as the returning champion. Allegra, a Ph.D. candidate from New Brunswick, New Jersey, won $38,401 tonight by answering the Final Jeopardy! question correctly. This win brings her two-day total to $65,001, and she will compete tomorrow for a third straight win.



The clue for today's Final Jeopardy! Fun & Games category mentioned Pong. According to a 2022 article titled ‘At 50: The Video Game ‘That Changed The World’, the game may be the most boring of all time.’ Allegra and the other contestants correctly answered “What is Pong?” to win and take a commanding lead into the final round.

Jeopardy! has captivated audiences since 1964. Its intellectual rigor and difficult questions make it a quiz show staple. Ken Jennings hosts the show, which thrills fans every episode.

Jeopardy! Episode Highlights November 6, 2025, Thursday

Jeopardy! Round

In the Jeopardy! round, contestants faced a variety of categories, including What A Pleasure, TV Characters, and Roughing It.

New York professor Molly Murray led early, finishing with $5,400. She was followed by Alan Pyke, $3,600, and Allegra Kuney, $3,400, after the first round.



Round Scores:

Molly: $5,400

Alan: $3,600

Allegra: $3,400

Double Jeopardy! Round

The Double Jeopardy! round began with high stakes as the contestants moved into categories like "Great Brits" and "1940s Literature."

Molly found both Daily Doubles, but her conservative $1,200 and $5,000 bets didn't help. In the second half, Allegra Kuney answered 11 of 16 clues correctly to lead. After one round, Allegra led with $21,400, Molly trailed with $19,200, and Alan had $4,400.

Category Breakdown:

Great Brits: Focused on British history and personalities.

Stories Behind The Songs: Explored the origins of famous songs.

Go For Gold: A category on Olympic athletes and records.



Notable Moments:

Allegra’s strong finish in the second half of the round allowed her to build a $2,200 lead over Molly heading into Final Jeopardy.

Round Scores:

Allegra: $21,400

Molly: $19,200

Alan: $4,400

Final Jeopardy! Round



The Final Jeopardy! clue in the Fun & Games category was all around the classic video game.

The clue read: “A 2022 article titled this ‘At 50: The Video Game ‘That Changed The World’ also said ‘it may be ‘the most boring…game of all time.’”

All three contestants correctly responded with "What is Pong?"

Final Jeopardy Results:

Alan wagered $3,581, but his incorrect response of “What is Pong Eva” left him with $819.

Molly wagered $8,000, boosting her total to $27,200 with her correct response.

Allegra, betting $17,001, ended with $38,401, clinching her victory.



Final Scores:

Alan: $819

Molly: $27,200

Allegra: $38,401 (Total: $65,001 for two-day total)



