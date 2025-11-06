Type keyword(s) to search

Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 6, 2025, Thursday

With a final Jeopardy! total of $38,401, Allegra now has a two-day total of $65,001 and will return tomorrow for a chance at a third victory.
By Rajasini Saha | Thursday 11/6/2025, 4:30PM EST
  Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com
    Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy.com

    On Thursday, November 6, 2025, Allegra Kuney won Jeopardy! as the returning champion. Allegra, a Ph.D. candidate from New Brunswick, New Jersey, won $38,401 tonight by answering the Final Jeopardy! question correctly. This win brings her two-day total to $65,001, and she will compete tomorrow for a third straight win.

    The clue for today's Final Jeopardy! Fun & Games category mentioned Pong. According to a 2022 article titled ‘At 50: The Video Game ‘That Changed The World’, the game may be the most boring of all time.’ Allegra and the other contestants correctly answered “What is Pong?” to win and take a commanding lead into the final round.

    Jeopardy! has captivated audiences since 1964. Its intellectual rigor and difficult questions make it a quiz show staple. Ken Jennings hosts the show, which thrills fans every episode.

    Jeopardy! Episode Highlights November 6, 2025, Thursday

    Jeopardy! Round

    In the Jeopardy! round, contestants faced a variety of categories, including What A Pleasure, TV Characters, and Roughing It
    New York professor Molly Murray led early, finishing with $5,400. She was followed by Alan Pyke, $3,600, and Allegra Kuney, $3,400, after the first round.

    Round Scores:

    • Molly: $5,400
    • Alan: $3,600
    • Allegra: $3,400

    Double Jeopardy! Round

    The Double Jeopardy! round began with high stakes as the contestants moved into categories like "Great Brits" and "1940s Literature." 
    Molly found both Daily Doubles, but her conservative $1,200 and $5,000 bets didn't help. In the second half, Allegra Kuney answered 11 of 16 clues correctly to lead. After one round, Allegra led with $21,400, Molly trailed with $19,200, and Alan had $4,400.

    Category Breakdown:

    • Great Brits: Focused on British history and personalities.
    • Stories Behind The Songs: Explored the origins of famous songs.
    • Go For Gold: A category on Olympic athletes and records.


    Notable Moments:
    Allegra’s strong finish in the second half of the round allowed her to build a $2,200 lead over Molly heading into Final Jeopardy.

    Round Scores:

    • Allegra: $21,400
    • Molly: $19,200
    • Alan: $4,400

    Final Jeopardy! Round


    The Final Jeopardy! clue in the Fun & Games category was all around the classic video game. 

    The clue read: “A 2022 article titled this ‘At 50: The Video Game ‘That Changed The World’ also said ‘it may be ‘the most boring…game of all time.’” 
    All three contestants correctly responded with "What is Pong?"

    Final Jeopardy Results:

    • Alan wagered $3,581, but his incorrect response of “What is Pong Eva” left him with $819.
    • Molly wagered $8,000, boosting her total to $27,200 with her correct response.
    • Allegra, betting $17,001, ended with $38,401, clinching her victory.


    Final Scores:

    • Alan: $819
    • Molly: $27,200
    • Allegra: $38,401 (Total: $65,001 for two-day total)


    Game Summary at a Glance

    Episode Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025 (Season 42, Game 44)
    Returning Champion: Allegra Kuney, Ph.D. candidate from New Brunswick, New Jersey

    Challengers:

    • Alan Pyke, communications director from Middletown, Connecticut
    • Molly Murray, professor from New York, New York

    Jeopardy! Round Overview
    Categories: What A Pleasure; TV Characters; Suiting You To A Middle T; Travels By Twain; Following The Equator; Roughing It
    Early Leader: Molly Murray led at the first break.

    Scores at first break:

    • Molly: $3,200
    • Allegra: $2,400
    • Alan: $1,600


    Notable moments:

    • Allegra missed the Daily Double, putting her in third place after 30 clues.
    • Molly maintained a steady lead, answering accurately across categories.


    Round stats:

    • Molly: 8 correct, 0 incorrect
    • Alan: 8 correct, 1 incorrect
    • Allegra: 9 correct, 1 incorrect

    Scores after round:
    Molly $5,400 | Alan $3,600 | Allegra $3,400

    Double Jeopardy! Round
    Categories: Great Brits; 1940s Literature; You’re Ruining The Ruins; Go For “Gold”; Stories Behind The Songs; A Little Alliteration

    Highlights:

    • Molly found both Daily Doubles but wagered conservatively ($1,200 and $5,000).
    • Allegra dominated the latter half of the round, correctly answering 11 of the final 16 clues.


    Round stats:

    • Allegra: 25 correct, 1 incorrect
    • Molly: 15 correct, 0 incorrect
    • Alan: 10 correct, 1 incorrect
    • Scores before Final Jeopardy!:
    • Allegra $21,400 | Molly $19,200 | Alan $4,400


    Final Jeopardy! — “Fun & Games”
    Clue: A 2022 article titled this “At 50: The Video Game ‘That Changed The World’” also said “it may be ‘the most boring…game of all time.’”

    Correct Response: What is Pong?

    Final Results:
    Alan Pyke: $4,400 – $3,581 = $819 (Incorrect: “What is Pong Eva”)
    Molly Murray: $19,200 + $8,000 = $27,200 (Correct: “What is Pong? I <3 Thomas!”)
    Allegra Kuney: $21,400 + $17,001 = $38,401 (Correct: “What is Pong?”)
    Winner: Allegra Kuney (2-day champion, total winnings: $65,001)

    Contestant Highlights
    Allegra Kuney: A strong two-day champion who showed deep knowledge and composure. Her strategic wagers and late-round dominance sealed her second consecutive win.
    Molly Murray: Consistent and accurate throughout, leading early with smart Daily Double plays. Despite a strong showing, she couldn’t overcome Allegra’s late surge.
    Alan Pyke: Played steadily in the first round but struggled to keep pace in Double Jeopardy. His incorrect Final response dropped him to third place.

    Episode Insights

    Interviews:

    • Alan shared his 9-day, 9-match, 9-country soccer adventure.
    • Molly recalled piercing her nose at “nerd camp.”
    • Allegra mentioned missing Teen Jeopardy! due to summer camp.

    Game Note:
    All 61 clues were played today; no unplayed clues.

    Allegra’s late-game precision continues to make her a strong contender for future Champions events.
    Allegra Kuney defended her title on Jeopardy! tonight, delivering thrilling gameplay. Allegra finished with $38,401 for a two-day total of $65,001 and will try for a third win tomorrow. Molly and Alan performed well, but Allegra won with her strategic play and correct Final Jeopardy! answer. Fans will have to wait until tomorrow to see if Allegra can keep winning the quiz show.
     

