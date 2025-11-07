Today's Final Jeopardy! Answer, November 7, 2025

Returning champion on Jeopardy!: Allegra Kuney. Challengers: Mason Hendrix and Larisa Mount (Image via Jeopardy.com)

Jeopardy! has been a long-time favourite since its 1964 debut, and today’s Jeopardy! The episode closed with a clue from the category “1960s Movies.” The Final Jeopardy clue read, “Producer Arthur Jacobs told Rod Serling he’d win an Oscar for his script for this. Serling asked instead for a crate of bananas.” The correct response was Planet of the Apes. The prompt points to the film’s unusual development history and to Serling’s wry sense of humour, which shaped early drafts before other writers refined the screenplay.

The episode used this clue to look at a 1968 science-fiction touchstone. Planet of the Apes grew from Pierre Boulle’s novel and producer Arthur P. Jacobs’ push to adapt it for American audiences. Serling’s drafts outlined a technologically advanced ape society, later scaled for budget and tone, and the finished film delivered a twist ending that still defines the franchise. Makeup artist John Chambers earned an honorary Oscar for the film’s prosthetics, a milestone in screen makeup.

All the rounds to know about from Jeopardy! Episode November 7, 2025, Friday

Jeopardy round

In the Jeopardy! round, contestants faced a mix of categories and clue values. Allegra Kuney returned as the champion. Mason Hendrix and Larisa Mount joined her at the lecterns for this Friday's game. The official lineup listed Kuney of New Brunswick, New Jersey, Hendrix, originally from Phoenix, Arizona, and Mount of Morgantown, West Virginia.

Double Jeopardy! Round

As play moved into Double Jeopardy!, clue difficulty increased and wagers grew. Players pressed their strengths in specific topics and tried to control Daily Doubles. The point swings set up a tight finish heading into Final Jeopardy!.

Final Jeopardy Round

The category was 1960s Movies. The clue stated,

“Producer Arthur Jacobs told Rod Serling he’d win an Oscar for his script for this: Serling asked instead for a crate of bananas.”

The correct response was Planet of the Apes.

That film credits Rod Serling and Michael Wilson as screenwriters, with Wilson revising Serling’s concept into the version that reached theaters. Chambers’ groundbreaking prosthetics later received a 1969 honorary Academy Award, underscoring the production’s craft legacy.

Contestants from tonight’s Jeopardy! episode

Allegra Kuney

Kuney is a PhD candidate at Rutgers University’s School of Communication and Information. Her research covers digital religion, platform studies, and misinformation.

She has contributed to media and advocacy work, including projects with Color of Change and The American Independent, and has held editorial and tutoring roles. Her academic path includes degrees from CUNY Queens College and Baruch College, with earlier study in religion at the University of Chicago.

Mason Hendrix

Hendrix works as a judicial law clerk in the Family Division of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania. He earned his J.D. from Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law.

His legal training spans criminal prosecution experience, an appellate externship with Justice Joanne Motoike, and compliance work with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. He has been commissioned as an officer with plans to serve in the Navy JAG Corps.

Larisa Mount

Mount is a doctoral student at West Virginia University in the College of Applied Human Sciences. Her teaching covers courses in motor development, motor learning, mind-body fitness, and games in American culture.

Her academic background includes undergraduate study at the University of Mary Washington, teacher training at NC State, and graduate work in coach education and athlete development at Xavier University.

What to know about Jeopardy!

Merv Griffin created Jeopardy!, a quiz show where clues come in the form of answers and players respond with questions. The show debuted on NBC on March 30, 1964.

The modern syndicated version launched on September 10, 1984. Alex Trebek hosted the syndicated run until 2020. Ken Jennings now serves as the sole host of the show across its current runs.

The format remains one of television’s longest-running game show staples, with global versions and special tournaments expanding its reach. The show closes the week with a film-history flourish and a clue that points to one of science fiction’s most studied franchises, Planet of the Apes.