Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 20, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! episode on Thursday, November 20, 2025, continued the impressive winning streak of the defending champion. The categories and triple-stumper questions on this daily quiz show are known to be hard. Fans await tonight's episode to see if the defending champion could get another win.

The correct response to Tonight's Final Jeopardy! clue was Harper Lee. The Final Jeopardy! category was "Women Authors." This clue came from her 2016 NYT obituary. The author had "gained a reputation as a literary Garbo." After her literary success, Harper Lee became famously private. Greta Garbo, a reclusive actress, was compared.

Glimpses of Jeopardy! Episode for November 20, 2025, Thursday

The November 20, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! (Season 42, Game 54) featured returning champion Harrison Whitaker competing for his eighth win. His previous seven-day total stood at an impressive $208,201. Harrison was challenging for "octochamp" status. The game promised an exciting contest against two determined challengers.

Jeopardy! Round

The first round of Jeopardy! round, set the stage for the evening's contest. The contestants navigated categories covering various subjects. Returning champion Harrison Whitaker demonstrated his strong command of regular clues. He is known for fast buzzing and a high rate of successful attempts. Challengers Kara Brown and Blythe Roberson played to build up their initial scores. Daily Doubles in this round can significantly impact early momentum.

Double Jeopardy! Round

In Double Jeopardy!, clues are worth more money. There were two Daily Doubles this round. Harrison Whitaker struggles on Daily Doubles despite his regular-clue strength. Strategic depth and big-bet risk-taking are often tested in this round.

Final Jeopardy! Answer

The Final Jeopardy! category for the night was Women Authors. The clue presented was:

In her 2016 New York Times obituary, this author was said to have “gained a reputation as a literary Garbo”

The correct response, as mentioned earlier, was Who is Harper Lee?

Harper Lee is an American novelist best known for her 1960 classic, To Kill a Mockingbird. The book is a foundational work of modern American literature. The "literary Garbo" reference stems from her extreme privacy. Following the intense publicity surrounding To Kill a Mockingbird, Lee withdrew from public life. This seclusion mirrored the reclusiveness of Swedish-American actress Greta Garbo. The clue's category, "Women Authors," provided the gender of the required response.

The episode, in detail, featured Harrison Whitaker attempting to secure his eighth straight win. His consistent strength in answering regular clues was once again on display. Despite a slight vulnerability on Daily Doubles, his overall performance remained dominant. His pursuit of "octochamp" status generated significant viewer interest. Harrison has already qualified for the upcoming 34th Tournament of Champions.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

The game pitted champion Harrison Whitaker against two new challengers. The new contestants were Kara Brown and Blythe Roberson.

Kara Brown

Kara Brown is a payroll manager hailing from Seattle, Washington. She brought her best efforts to the competition. Playing against a dominant returning champion is a tough challenge. Her performance reflected a solid understanding of a variety of trivia.

Blythe Roberson

Blythe Roberson is a writer based in Brooklyn, New York. She used her background to tackle the clues. Her background as a writer might have given her an edge in literature-related categories. Both challengers sought to prevent Harrison from continuing his impressive run.

Harrison Whitaker

Harrison Whitaker is a researcher who was born in Terre Haute, Indiana. Before the game, he had $208,201 in bets over seven days. Harrison's plan is based on the fact that he is very good at solving simple puzzles. He makes about 43 shots a game on average, and two-thirds of them are successful.

The November 20, 2025, episode of Jeopardy! presented a thrilling match with high stakes. Harrison Whitaker pursued his eighth consecutive win. His challengers, Kara Brown and Blythe Roberson, fought to upset the champion. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.