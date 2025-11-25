Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 25, 2025, Tuesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! episode on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, Season 42, Game 57, came up with another exciting episode. The game showed how smart three tough competitors were as they fought for the championship title. Fans have been talking a lot about how the current superchampion's streak kept going in this episode. Like many other episodes, this one had a mix of categories that were both hard and fun to play.

The Final Jeopardy answer for the category "1980s Television" was "What is Star Trek: The Next Generation?" This spin-off series debuted 21 years after the original Star Trek. The new series takes place in the 24th century, nearly a century after the original.

A glimpse of Jeopardy! Episode on November 25, 2025, Tuesday

The episode featured the 10-day champion, Harrison Whitaker, aiming for his 11th consecutive victory. He faced Emma Passariello and Lyman Howard, two formidable opponents. Harrison's recent achievement as the show's 19th superchampion made this game noteworthy. Long winning streaks on Jeopardy boost ratings and cultural relevance.

Jeopardy Round

The initial round, the Jeopardy Round, set the stage for the intense competition. Contestants navigated through six categories, trying to build their bankroll. All three players showed moments of brilliance and missed opportunities.

Double Jeopardy Round

With double clues, the Double Jeopardy Round increased the excitement. The Daily Double allowed one player to make a high-stakes bet in this round. Harrison, Emma, and Lyman fought hard, showing their advanced history, science, and literature knowledge. The Final Jeopardy scores were close, setting up a dramatic finish.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

The category for the Final Jeopardy was 1980s Television.

The clue given to the contestants was: "This spin-off premiered 21 years after the show that inspired it but took place nearly a century later."

The correct response, "What is Star Trek: The Next Generation?"



This answer was about the famous science fiction show. In 1966, the first Star Trek show came out. Star Trek: The Next Generation, a spinoff, came out 21 years later, in 1987. The first series took place in the 23rd century, and the spin-off took place in the 24th century, almost a hundred years later. In the mid-1980s, Gene Roddenberry made the series for first-run syndication after the original show became very popular in reruns. Mark Gaberman, who has written for Star Trek: The Next Generation, finally got this clue onto the Jeopardy board.

Tonight's Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

Harrison Whitaker

Harrison Whitaker, a researcher from Terre Haute, Indiana, was a strong 10-day champion when he started the game. He had won an amazing $289,600 in prizes before this game. Harrison had just become a superchampion. His long run on Jeopardy has been helped by his consistent play and strategic approach.

Emma Passariello

The champion faced the first challenger Emma Passariello, a Westbury, New York naval architecture student. Emma showed promise and quick thinking in the first two rounds. She brings strong analytical skills to the game as a naval architecture student. She played strategically to match the champion. Her performance showed her knowledge and competitiveness against top competition.

Lyman Howard

Third player was Mill Valley, California financial advisor Lyman Howard. Lyman's finance background suggests he chose clues and bets carefully. He actively played the game, answering several high-value clues. He was resilient and knowledgeable. In the intense trivia battle, he tried his hardest to end the superchampion's streak.

The Tuesday Final Jeopardy drama! On November 25, 2025, a difficult clue emerged. Understanding 1980s television history and the Star Trek spin-off timeline was necessary for the game. Their final wagers and knowledge of this trivia point determined all three contestants' fates.

A challenging Final Jeopardy clue about Star Trek: The Next Generation made today's episode a great intellectual competition. Harrison Whitaker battled Emma Passariello and Lyman Howard for his 11th win. The game showed how the show requires high-level general knowledge. The stakes were high, especially with superchampionship at stake. Players' final wagers and 1980s spin-off television knowledge determined the winner.

