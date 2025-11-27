Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, November 27, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! on Thursday, November 27, 2025, presented another episode as part of its 42nd season, Game 59. Harrison Whitaker, the tough 12-day champion, took on two new challengers on the long-running quiz show. Even though it was Thanksgiving, the episode aired, though in some markets the times had to be changed because of other shows.

The correct response to today's Final Jeopardy clue, in the category "Name's The Same," was Endgame. This answer linked a classic piece of theater to a recent big-budget movie. The clue asked people to find a title that both an absurdist play from 1957 and a Marvel movie had in common. The dramatic ending depended on this one important question.

A glimpse of Jeopardy episode Highlights November 27, 2025, Thursday

The November 27, 2025, episode of Jeopardy was a remarkable moment in the show's 42nd season. Fans wanted to see if super-champion Harrison Whitaker would win again. This season's 59th game featured smart betting and intellectual sparring. The standard three rounds assessed contestants' knowledge.

Jeopardy Round

The initial round, the Jeopardy Round, set the stage for the competition. Contestants earned money for correct answers in various categories. The game's foundation depends on this round's performance. Correct responses let players control the board and hunt for Daily Doubles.

Double Jeopardy Round

The Double Jeopardy Round significantly raised the stakes, as the dollar values were doubled. Contestants used two Daily Doubles to extend or narrow their lead in this round. Participants' knowledge and risk assessment skills were tested in this round. Final-round scores determined wagering strategy.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

The category for Final Jeopardy was Name’s The Same.

The clue: The title of an absurdist play from 1957, it’s also in the title of Marvel’s highest-grossing film

Correct response: What is Endgame?

The word "Endgame" links Samuel Beckett's 1957 play, Endgame, with the 2019 Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame. Beckett's play features four characters, Hamm, Clov, Nagg, and Nell, in a post-apocalyptic setting. They await the end of their lives, reflecting the play’s absurdist themes. Avengers: Endgame is one of the highest-grossing films of all time, serving as a huge conclusion to a major storyline in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Jeopardy! Contestant Profiles

The game featured three determined contestants vying for the championship. Harrison Whitaker, the reigning champion, was challenged by two new players.

Harrison Whitaker

Harrison Whitaker entered the game as a 12-day champion, having amassed a total of $330,000. He is a Terre Haute-born researcher. His run lifted him to several Jeopardy leaderboards in wins and money won. Consistent performance made Harrison a difficult opponent. He showed broad subject knowledge in his gameplay.

Paul Wenzel

Paul Wenzel was one of the challengers, a songwriter/musician from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Paul brought his own skills and competitive spirit to the game. It's hard to beat a super-champion like Harrison; you have to be precise and smart the whole time.

Nicole Haase

Nicole Haase, a freelance journalist from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, completed the trio. Nicole's background probably gave her a lot of knowledge about current events and things that have to do with the media. The match became thrilling owing to how she played.

This episode aired on a holiday, and some viewers' schedules changed because of it. Even though there was a chance that Thanksgiving-themed programming would interrupt, the show went on. It was clear that a lot was at stake because Harrison wanted to extend his streak. Each answer and Daily Double choice was carefully looked over. The episode showed how well high-level trivia competition can work.

Harrison Whitaker's attempt to sustain his winning streak against two capable opponents was must-see TV. The Thanksgiving schedule changes obscured the episode's ending. Fans had to wait to see who emerged as the victor. Next-day Jeopardy! streaming is available on Hulu, Peacock, and Crave TV for those who missed the live broadcast.