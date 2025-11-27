Who won Jeopardy! tonight? November 27, 2025, Thursday

Today's Jeopardy Winner © Jeopardy

Jeopardy! on Thursday, November 27, 2025, presented another exciting episode as part of its 42nd season, Game 59. The long-running quiz show featured the formidable 12-day champion, Harrison Whitaker, facing two new challengers. The episode aired despite the Thanksgiving holiday, though some markets experienced schedule changes due to other programming. Fans had to check their local listings for the exact air time.

The correct response to today's Final Jeopardy! clue, in the category "Name's The Same," was Endgame. This answer linked a classic play to a blockbuster film. The clue required contestants to identify a title shared by an absurdist 1957 play and a Marvel film. One crucial question decided the outcome.

Jeopardy! episode highlights from November 27, 2025, Thursday

Fans wanted to see if super-champion Harrison Whitaker would win tonight's Jeopardy!. This season's 59th game featured smart betting and intellectual sparring. The standard three rounds tested contestants' knowledge.

Jeopardy Round

The initial round, the Jeopardy Round, set the stage for the competition. Contestants moved through different categories and got paid for correct answers. The performance in this round is critical for building a foundation for the rest of the game. When players give correct answers, they take control of the board and can look for Daily Doubles.

Double Jeopardy Round

The second round significantly raised the stakes, as the dollar values were doubled. Contestants used two Daily Doubles to extend or narrow their lead in this round. Participants' knowledge and risk assessment skills were tested in this round. Final-round scores determined wagering strategy.

Final Jeopardy Round Answer

The category for Final Jeopardy was, Name's The Same.

The Clue: “The title of an absurdist play from 1957, it’s also in the title of Marvel’s highest-grossing film.”

Correct response: What is Endgame?

The word "Endgame" links Samuel Beckett's 1957 play, Endgame, with the 2019 Marvel film, Avengers: Endgame. Beckett's play takes place after the end of the world and has four characters: Hamm, Clov, Nagg, and Nell. Following the absurdist themes of the play, they wait for the end of their lives. One of the most successful movies of all time, Avengers: Endgame wraps up a major plot thread in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way.

Jeopardy! recap for Thursday, November 27, 2025

Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: The Always Reliable Unreliable Narrator; Military Glossary; News In 2025; NFL Grab Bag; Pride; Before Fall

Mid-game Scores (after 15 clues):

Harrison: $5,800

Nicole: $1,400

Paul: $800

Statistics after 15 clues:

Harrison: 8 correct, 0 incorrect

Nicole: 2 correct, 0 incorrect

Paul: 1 correct, 0 incorrect

Interviews:

Paul: Kurt Cobain is a musical influence.

Nicole: Writes about women’s ice hockey.

Harrison: Listens to "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly" as pump-up music.

Daily Double: Harrison finds the Daily Double, earning more money.

Statistics after the Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: 15 correct, 1 incorrect

Nicole: 6 correct, 0 incorrect

Paul: 4 correct, 0 incorrect

Scores after Jeopardy! Round:

Harrison: $8,800

Nicole: $4,000

Paul: $1,600

Double Jeopardy! Round:

Categories: 19th Century Americans; Around The Mediterranean; Love It & Leaf It; Quotes From The Magazine; A-Hunting We Will Go; Weird Words

Paul's Setback: Incorrect response on the second Daily Double, knocking him out of contention.

Harrison’s Daily Double: Finds DD3 but also incorrect; however, he makes a small bet and still holds a strong lead.

Statistics after Double Jeopardy:

Harrison: 30 correct, 3 incorrect

Nicole: 9 correct, 0 incorrect

Paul: 7 correct, 1 incorrect

Total number of unplayed clues this season: 6 (none today).

Scores going into Final Jeopardy!

Harrison: $18,800

Nicole: $7,200

Paul: $2,700

Final Jeopardy:

Harrison and Paul: Both are correct in Final Jeopardy.

Harrison's 13-day total: $352,000, making him a 13-day champion.

Tonight’s Results:

Paul: $2,700 + $903 = $3,603

Nicole: $7,200 – $1,799 = $5,401

Harrison: $18,800 + $3,200 = $22,000

Harrison will return tomorrow for his 14th day as champion!

The episode of Jeopardy! on Thursday, November 27, 2025, was a thrilling display of trivia skills and strategic gameplay. "Endgame," the final clue on Jeopardy, was a great mix of old and new theater and movies. Harrison Whitaker's fight to keep his winning streak going against two strong opponents was a must-see on TV. Since the Thanksgiving schedule changes, not all viewers saw the episode's ending right away. Fans had to wait to see who emerged as the victor. Jeopardy! episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

